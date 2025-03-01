ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Police Registers e-FIRs, Embraces Digital Policing For Faster Justice

Jammu: In a groundbreaking move towards enhancing digital policing, Jammu Police has registered two electronic First Information Reports (e-FIRs) at Police Station Satwari and Police Station Bahu Fort. This initiative underscores the department’s commitment to leveraging technology for efficient law enforcement and prompt grievance redressal a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

In the first case, Police Station Satwari registered its first-ever e-FIR following a complaint lodged via WhatsApp by Sanjay Kumar, son of Chuni Lal, a resident of Lower Gadigadh, Jammu. According to the complaint, he had parked his Pulsar 150 (Black), bearing registration number JK0AP 7695, opposite Shambhave Ice Cream Parlour, Gadigadh.

On, returning, he found that his motorcycle had been stolen. Despite extensive searches, he was unable to locate it. Acting swiftly on the complaint, Satwari Police registered an e-FIR No 43/2025 under Section 303(2) BNS, reaffirming the police’s focus on using digital platforms to ensure prompt action police spokesperson said.

In another instance, Police Station Bahu Fort received an email complaint from Joginder Singh, son of the late Surjeet Singh, a resident of Top Sherkhania, Jammu, regarding a road accident involving his son, Aryan, who is currently undergoing treatment at DMC Ludhiana. Taking cognizance of the complaint, Bahu Fort Police registered an e-FIR No 69/2025 under Sections 281/125(a) BNS, initiating a further investigation into the matter.