ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Police Registers e-FIRs, Embraces Digital Policing For Faster Justice

Jammu Police strengthens digital policing under New Criminal Laws with registration of e-FIRs at Police Station Satwari and Police Station Bahu Fort

Etv Bharat
Representational image. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 1, 2025, 11:44 PM IST

Jammu: In a groundbreaking move towards enhancing digital policing, Jammu Police has registered two electronic First Information Reports (e-FIRs) at Police Station Satwari and Police Station Bahu Fort. This initiative underscores the department’s commitment to leveraging technology for efficient law enforcement and prompt grievance redressal a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

In the first case, Police Station Satwari registered its first-ever e-FIR following a complaint lodged via WhatsApp by Sanjay Kumar, son of Chuni Lal, a resident of Lower Gadigadh, Jammu. According to the complaint, he had parked his Pulsar 150 (Black), bearing registration number JK0AP 7695, opposite Shambhave Ice Cream Parlour, Gadigadh.

On, returning, he found that his motorcycle had been stolen. Despite extensive searches, he was unable to locate it. Acting swiftly on the complaint, Satwari Police registered an e-FIR No 43/2025 under Section 303(2) BNS, reaffirming the police’s focus on using digital platforms to ensure prompt action police spokesperson said.

In another instance, Police Station Bahu Fort received an email complaint from Joginder Singh, son of the late Surjeet Singh, a resident of Top Sherkhania, Jammu, regarding a road accident involving his son, Aryan, who is currently undergoing treatment at DMC Ludhiana. Taking cognizance of the complaint, Bahu Fort Police registered an e-FIR No 69/2025 under Sections 281/125(a) BNS, initiating a further investigation into the matter.

These developments highlight the growing adoption of digital platforms by Jammu Police, ensuring ease of access for complainants and reducing procedural delays. By allowing FIR registration through WhatsApp and email, the police are making crime reporting more accessible, particularly for those unable to visit police stations.

The successful implementation of e-FIRs is a direct outcome of the New Criminal Laws (NCL) awareness programmes being conducted across the city. SP South, SDPO City South Jammu, along with SHOs of Satwari and Bahu Fort Police Stations, continue to actively engage with the public, encouraging them to utilize digital tools to report crimes and share vital information.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in Jammu Police’s transition towards a modern, technology-driven policing system, ensuring faster and more citizen-friendly justice delivery mechanisms in the region spokesperson added.

Read more: With Three Killings In J&K, February Remains One Of The Most Peaceful In 25 Years

Jammu: In a groundbreaking move towards enhancing digital policing, Jammu Police has registered two electronic First Information Reports (e-FIRs) at Police Station Satwari and Police Station Bahu Fort. This initiative underscores the department’s commitment to leveraging technology for efficient law enforcement and prompt grievance redressal a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

In the first case, Police Station Satwari registered its first-ever e-FIR following a complaint lodged via WhatsApp by Sanjay Kumar, son of Chuni Lal, a resident of Lower Gadigadh, Jammu. According to the complaint, he had parked his Pulsar 150 (Black), bearing registration number JK0AP 7695, opposite Shambhave Ice Cream Parlour, Gadigadh.

On, returning, he found that his motorcycle had been stolen. Despite extensive searches, he was unable to locate it. Acting swiftly on the complaint, Satwari Police registered an e-FIR No 43/2025 under Section 303(2) BNS, reaffirming the police’s focus on using digital platforms to ensure prompt action police spokesperson said.

In another instance, Police Station Bahu Fort received an email complaint from Joginder Singh, son of the late Surjeet Singh, a resident of Top Sherkhania, Jammu, regarding a road accident involving his son, Aryan, who is currently undergoing treatment at DMC Ludhiana. Taking cognizance of the complaint, Bahu Fort Police registered an e-FIR No 69/2025 under Sections 281/125(a) BNS, initiating a further investigation into the matter.

These developments highlight the growing adoption of digital platforms by Jammu Police, ensuring ease of access for complainants and reducing procedural delays. By allowing FIR registration through WhatsApp and email, the police are making crime reporting more accessible, particularly for those unable to visit police stations.

The successful implementation of e-FIRs is a direct outcome of the New Criminal Laws (NCL) awareness programmes being conducted across the city. SP South, SDPO City South Jammu, along with SHOs of Satwari and Bahu Fort Police Stations, continue to actively engage with the public, encouraging them to utilize digital tools to report crimes and share vital information.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in Jammu Police’s transition towards a modern, technology-driven policing system, ensuring faster and more citizen-friendly justice delivery mechanisms in the region spokesperson added.

Read more: With Three Killings In J&K, February Remains One Of The Most Peaceful In 25 Years

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

E FIRSJAMMU POLICEDIGITAL POLICINGFOR FASTER JUSTICEJAMMU POLICE REGISTERS E FIRS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.