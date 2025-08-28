Jammu Landslide: Body Of Missing Rajasthan Youth Found 50 Km Away, Searches On For Two More

Dholpur: The body of a youth from Dholpur, Rajasthan, who went missing during a landslide near Mansa Lake on the Jammu-Katra road on Monday (August 25) has been recovered, officials said.
A joint team of police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) found the body of Shiv Mittal on Wednesday evening, about 50 km from the incident site, they said. Rescuers continued the search for the two other missing youths, Yash Garg and Pranshu.
Jhajjar Kotli Police Station in charge Tanveer Sharma said five youths from Dholpur district were swept away by a strong water current after the landslide.
“Victims Deepak Kumar and Aditya were rescued by the local police as they swam and held on to a stone island. However, Shiv, Yash Garg, and Pranshu were swept away in the strong water flow and debris,” Sharma said.
According to him, Shiv’s body was recovered from a drain and has been kept at a government hospital mortuary for post-mortem. “SDRF is continuing its efforts to search for the missing youth, Yash and Pranshu. They will be rescued soon,” he said.
Officials said the search operation was hampered for the last two days due to heavy rains, which triggered massive landslides. “On Wednesday evening, the weather cleared, allowing SDRF to intensify its efforts,” they said.
Locals said the incident took place when the group of five youths were on their way back from the pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine.
“They had left the native city on August 23. Due to a train delay, they were returning from Jammu to catch the train via Katra. On the way, when there was a landslide near Mansa Lake, they came down to avoid heavy stones and debris. During this time, all were swept away in the water,” said Kunj Bihari Garg, a relative.
“Aditya and Deepak survived, but Yash, Pranshu and Shiv were carried away in the strong current. Shiv’s body has now been recovered,” he said.
Four Rajasthan traders among Katra landslide victims
Meanwhile, officials and family said that 35 people were killed in a massive landslide on the pilgrimage route to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, including four traders from Rajasthan.
The deceased have been identified as Arvind (35), Anil (43), Gajanand (32) and Sandeep (35), all of whom ran shops in Nagaur-Sujangarh, according to Buddhiprakash Soni, former district president of Medh Kshatriya Samaj. Three of the victims were residents of Sujangarh in Churu district, and two of them were real brothers, he said.
“Arvind had a shop in Indira Plaza Market in Sujangarh, while his brother Anil ran a shop in Naya Bazaar. Gajanand had a shop in Sarothia Market and Sandeep in Nagaur,” Soni said.
According to relatives, the four had gone to Srinagar about a week ago and were returning after visiting Vaishno Devi when their vehicle was caught in the landslide near the Ardhkunwari temple on Tuesday.
