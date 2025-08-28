ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Landslide: Body Of Missing Rajasthan Youth Found 50 Km Away, Searches On For Two More

Shiv Mittal (encircled) along with four other youths from Rajasthan, who were swept away by a strong water current in Jammu landslide. ( ETV Bharat )

Dholpur: The body of a youth from Dholpur, Rajasthan, who went missing during a landslide near Mansa Lake on the Jammu-Katra road on Monday (August 25) has been recovered, officials said.

A joint team of police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) found the body of Shiv Mittal on Wednesday evening, about 50 km from the incident site, they said. Rescuers continued the search for the two other missing youths, Yash Garg and Pranshu.

Jhajjar Kotli Police Station in charge Tanveer Sharma said five youths from Dholpur district were swept away by a strong water current after the landslide.

“Victims Deepak Kumar and Aditya were rescued by the local police as they swam and held on to a stone island. However, Shiv, Yash Garg, and Pranshu were swept away in the strong water flow and debris,” Sharma said.

According to him, Shiv’s body was recovered from a drain and has been kept at a government hospital mortuary for post-mortem. “SDRF is continuing its efforts to search for the missing youth, Yash and Pranshu. They will be rescued soon,” he said.

Officials said the search operation was hampered for the last two days due to heavy rains, which triggered massive landslides. “On Wednesday evening, the weather cleared, allowing SDRF to intensify its efforts,” they said.

Locals said the incident took place when the group of five youths were on their way back from the pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine.