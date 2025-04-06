Jammu Kashmir's Reservation Row: Cabinet Sub-Committee Holds First Public Meeting

Srinagar: Amid political backlash over the Jammu and Kashmir government’s stand on reservation in the High Court, the cabinet subcommittee on Sunday held its first meeting with public representatives, including students and youth activists here, to assuage the public anger.

The committee, comprising its chairperson, Minister for Social Welfare Sakina Itoo, Minister for Tribal Affairs Javaid Rana and Minister for Sports Satish Sharma, met different representatives of students from medical and engineering colleges, youth activists and other groups who are demanding a review of the quota policy that was amended by the lieutenant governor administration in 2024.

This is the first public meeting of the panel after its formation in November 2024 by the Omar Abdullah-led government. It was given six months to submit its report to the elected government. Following the meeting, Itoo told reporters that they have held several meetings since its formation, and today, it met several deputations at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here.

“We took the representations and views of the deputations today. These opinions and concerns will be examined; we will submit our report within six months as per our commitment,” Itoo said.

Hitting out at the opposition leaders for raising questions over the government’s conflicting stand, Itoo said those leaders are politicking at the issue but are not sincere towards the public.

The government filed an affidavit in the High Court for a writ petition on the reservation policy filed by lawyer Zahoor Bhat. The response sent through the social welfare department described Bhat's petition as “frivolous”, “mischievous”, and a clear attempt to “abuse the judicial process”. The government urged the court to dismiss the petition.

The minister admitted that the officials of the social welfare department filed a “wrong affidavit” in the HC, assuring that the government will file a “fresh and correct affidavit if need arises”.

Sahil Parray, a youth activist against the 2024 reservation policy, said representatives had a “meaningful” debate with the committee and the minister, Sakina Itoo, assured them that the report would be filed within six months and all concerns would be addressed.

“We told the committee that more than four months have passed since the formation of the committee, and now only one and a half months are left for the deadline. The committee assured us that it will fulfil its commitment within six months,” Parray told ETV Bharat.

Dr Saqib Ahmad from the Government Medical College students' fraternity said they raised the issue of reservation in specialities in medical colleges, which needs urgent review.

“The committee heard us patiently and assured us to review it. We also raised the issue of the conflicting affidavit filed by the government in the court. The committee said the government can file a fresh and correct affidavit regarding its stand on reservation if need arises,” Dr Saqib told ETV Bharat.

The reservation issue has become a contentious debate in Jammu and Kashmir after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in February 2024 amended the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, in Parliament and granted reservation in government jobs and professional colleges for Pahadis, Padaris, Kolis, Gadda Brahmins and a dozen other castes. A month later, in March of the same year, the LG administration approved a proposal of the social welfare department to distribute the quota, reducing the general category share to below 50 per cent. The policy has since been opposed by the general category population in the union territory, while the ruling National Conference, in its manifesto, has promised a review. Keeping this promise in view and in line with public expectations, CM Abdullah formed the committee in November last year after his party was elected to power in the 2024 assembly elections.

However, the opposition parties, including the PDP and the People's Conference, have slammed the government for its conflicting stands on reservation in the assembly and court. Even the NC MP Aga Ruhullah has been vocal against his government on reservations and attended the protest in December last year against his government outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.