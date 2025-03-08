Jammu Kashmir's Relationship With Pakistan Rooted In Religion, But Destiny Lies With New Delhi: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir’s destiny is tied with Delhi and the relationship with Pakistan is purely based on sharing a common religion.

Speaking at the party’s fifth foundation day here, he said that New Delhi had doubts about Kashmiris, but the people of the region had never doubted their relationship.

“You should be proud that our destiny has been tied with India since 1947,” he told his workers at the party’s headquarters here. “I am telling India’s leadership from here that people in Jammu and Kashmir have no doubts about it. But your agents here raised doubts about it. Can we fight you empty-handed? If you don’t give us a ration, we won’t have food to eat for six months. But don’t play with our honour and identity. Our people have fought in all wars since 1947.”

Without naming Pakistan, according to Bukhari, the relationship with that country was solely based on religion. “We don’t have any relations with them except for religion, but our relationship is with Delhi. Who says we don’t have relations with Delhi? Delhi has doubts Kashmiris are not yours. You (Delhi) landed us in trouble,” he added.

Bukhari also said many workers don’t want him to name Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in his speeches. “But our intentions are clear. But who will solve our issues? They alone can solve our issues,” he said.

Bukhari targeted the two political parties, including the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for conspiring and stealing the mandate of people in the previous elections.

“The two parties have been in power, and people are okay with this shift of power between the two, but the Apni Party will make people aware of it,” he said.

He also listed a slew of demands for the government, including passing a resolution in the ongoing Legislative Assembly increasing the cap on domicile law and the release of prisoners.

He said that the Omar Abdullah government should pass the law raising the cap to 15 years for an outsider to become a domicile of the Union Territory.

The new law introduced after the abrogation of Article 370 permits those with domicile certificates to get citizenship rights in the union territory and apply for government jobs. Before this, only those holding Dogra-era permanent resident certificates were allowed to do so.

The party, which comprises leaders who defected from other parties, mainly the PDP, failed to open its account in the Assembly polls last year, denting its political prospects.

He admitted they could not make it to the assembly but said their ‘mission,’ which started in 2020, was meant to see the people languishing in jails outside the Valley freed. “I am not saddened by losing the election but saddened that if we would have won, our youth who are still languishing in Agra, Lucknow, or Kot Balwal jails would have been freed. Our party manifesto announced to give general amnesty,” he told the workers.

The businessman-turned-politician announced, “People will hear good news soon” and should not be saddened over the loss in the election, drawing applause from his workers. “You might be saddened by the election, but one shouldn’t be saddened by Allah’s decision. You will hear good news soon for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We had deliberately maintained silence till now,” he added.

Replying to reporters on the budget, Bukhari said it holds little significance in the face of mounting challenges, especially the dire situation of the local population, including youth and elderly who are in jails.

“Maybe the budget was coming in the last 7 years when there was no government here. So what is in this budget that my people of Jammu and Kashmir will get a great benefit from?” he asked.

He urged the government to pass a resolution in the assembly on the release of prisoners and their return from outside jails to the Union Territory. “The ongoing Assembly should have shown courage and passed a resolution not wanting in murder and serious charges should have been for their amnesty. Whether it works or not, at least it would balm our wound. But I am not hopeful,” the Apni Party leader added.

Bukhari also demanded the valley’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, be allowed free movement in his religious activities while asking him to fulfil his responsibilities as a religious leader. “Our society is faced with multiple issues, including drugs, alcohol, and moral degradation. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq should talk about these issues. The politician won’t ban alcohol,” the Apni Party leader said while hailing people in Katra for getting liquor banned from the district.