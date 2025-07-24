Jammu Kashmir’s New Hydropower Policy Drops Key Restrictions To Woo Developers

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government will soon unveil a new hydropower policy to make private investment in hydropower generation more attractive for private producers and attempt to address power generation shortages in a region with an estimated hydropower potential of 18,000 megawatts (MW).

This policy is, however, offering several concessions to the developers, including exemption from water usage and removing domicile clauses—a departure from the 2011 policy that put up these restrictions—and is comparable to hydropower policies of Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, which have kept 5 MW capacity projects reserved for their residents.

The policy, deliberated twice this year by the government and reviewed in a meeting with officers by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday in the Civil Secretariat, will replace the J&K State Hydroelectric Projects Development Policy 2011.

“The Draft Hydro Power Policy 2025 aims to replace the 2011 policy and open new avenues for private investment through Independent Power Producer (IPP) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models. The policy includes transparent allotment mechanisms, financial incentives, streamlined clearances, and guaranteed power off-take—all designed to make investments in renewable energy more inviting,” a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said on Wednesday.

Omar reiterated his government’s commitment to sustainable development, clean energy, and inclusive growth, the statement said.

The draft policy, to be called Jammu and Kashmir Hydro Power Policy-2025, assessed by ETV Bharat, will come into force from the date of notification. Under this policy, the developers can avail incentives as per the J&K Industrial Policy 2021-30 that was unveiled by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in 2021. The hydropower projects up to 100 MW will be harnessed in the Independent Power Producers (IPP Mode) and the Public Private Partnership (PPP Mode).

To attract the developers, the government has removed clauses like water usage charges for IPP, which is contrary to the 2011 policy. While Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh are giving preference to their residents for allotting and developing these small hydel projects, the JK government is proposing to remove these domicile clauses from its new policy. Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have reserved projects up to 5 MW for their residents. The draft policy has also removed the wheeling charges for the Intra-State Transmission System, which was otherwise applicable in the 2011 policy.

Officials said that no charges for water usage for all projects (i.e., up to 100 MW capacity) under the proposed policy are in terms of Section 137 of the J&K Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act 2010 and in line with the Ministry of Power's direction (25th April 2023).

The proposed no water usage for operating hydropower projects will result in a revenue loss to the state exchequer, as per the officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Regulatory Authority. The present projects have led to a loss of between Rs 250-350 crores to the exchequer as the owners refuse to pay water charges, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Regulatory Authority Iftikhar Ahmad Kakroo recently told ETV Bharat.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir shall mandatorily purchase power for the projects up to 25 MW through its trading utility. For the power generated from the projects above 25 MW, the JK government shall have the first right of refusal for the purchase of the entire power generated from the project, the policy says.

As per the policy, the JK government will avail free power up to 12 per cent from projects up to 25 MW in a deferred and staggered manner during the 40-year lease period. For projects above 25 MW up to 100 MW, there will be staggering of free power (12% of net energy generated); 10% of the free power during the initial 10 years will be recovered in the remaining 30 years of the concession period, in addition to the standard 12% free power.

The policy lays thrust on sustainable development goals for the protection of the environment of the union territory. For land acquisition, the policy says all efforts will be made to avoid the use of double-cropped or rich agricultural land and to minimise displacement. "Deemed forest land may be made available by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir on a long-term lease basis after taking prior approval from the Government of India under Section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980, wherever applicable,” it says.

Shahid Choudhary, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, said the policy, which has been deliberated extensively with experts, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), and leading hydropower developers, is a textbook example of how science, policy, and action can come together to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time—clean, inclusive, and sustainable energy for all.

“In a region prone to climate variability and glacial retreat, run-of-river and pumped-storage hydro can act as climate buffers. The Himalayan streams of J&K, once seen as barriers, now offer a path to India’s clean energy future. It is a future worth investing in scientifically, economically, and ethically,” he said.