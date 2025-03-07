Jammu Kashmir Witnesses Notable Growth Under LG Administration; NC, Congress Avoid Immediate Endorsement Of Economic Survey

Srinagar: The Economic Survey Report, which was tabled by the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly, has projected an economic growth of 7.06 per cent in the upcoming fiscal year (2024-2025).

The union territory of J&K has demonstrated commendable economic performance, with the real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) projected to grow at 7.06 per cent and the nominal GSDP anticipated to increase by 11.19 per cent, per the survey report. It says the nominal GSDP is estimated to reach Rs. 2.65 lakh crores, while the real GSDP is projected at Rs. 1.45 lakh crores.

The growth projected in the survey reflects a compound annual growth rate of 4.89 per cent in real GSDP from 2019-20 to 2024-25, surpassing the previous period's growth rate of 4.81% from 2011-12 to 2019-20. The per capita income is expected to reach Rs. 1,54,703 in 2024-25, showing a robust increase of 10.6 per cent, indicating improved economic well-being for the residents of the J&K.

The survey further says the inflation in J&K has risen marginally by 0.2 percentage points to 4.5% in 2024, from 4.3% in 2023. The unemployment rate has also recorded a dip of 0.6 percentage points to 6.1 per cent in 2023-24 from 6.7 per cent in 2019-20, reflecting enhanced employment opportunities and economic dynamism.

About the progress in financial inclusion and industrial development, the report says the increase in the number of banks and financial institutions has improved access to banking services across the UT.

“The Credit Deposit Ratio stands at 62.01 per cent, with a notable increase in credit flow to MSMEs and agriculture. 1984 units having an investment of Rs 9606 crores have been operationalised in J&K creating employment for 63710 persons. Additionally, the region has achieved significant growth in handicraft exports and financial inclusion for self-help groups, underscoring its commitment to economic development and empowerment,” it says.

The report also highlights growth in sectors like agriculture and horticulture, saying they are undergoing a transformative shift towards high-value crops and organic farming.

“The Holistic Agriculture Development Plan aims to invest Rs. 5013 crore in 29 projects over the next five years, boosting the GSDP and creating significant employment opportunities. The horticulture sector in J&K has experienced significant growth in fresh fruit production, driven by improved farming techniques, better irrigation, and high-quality fruit varieties. This

The sector now contributes significantly to the GSDP and supports a large workforce, reflecting the success of targeted interventions and investments,” it says.

The report boasts about the extension of rail connectivity to Kashmir from Jammu and the construction of highways and semi-ring roads. It claimed that the tourist arrivals have reached a record 2.36 crore, including 0.65 lakh foreign tourists, 5.12 lakh pilgrims to Amarnath Shrine, and 94.56 lakh to Vaishno Devi Shrine.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar in May 2023 sparked the revival of Kashmir’s tourism. Key government initiatives, including the ropeways at Jammu and Patnitop, the Jambu Zoo, Vista Dome service, and the Sonamarg tunnel, have enhanced tourism infrastructure. Additionally, 84% of the Tawi Barrage Project is complete, aimed at boosting Jammu's tourism through an artificial lake, it says.

In the realm of social development, Jammu and Kashmir has made notable advancements in health, education, and housing. “Infrastructure development has been a key focus, with significant progress in power generation, connectivity, and urban development. The doubling of hydel power generation capacity and ongoing road and rail projects are expected to further bolster the region's infrastructure and connectivity,” it says.

The survey report for the year 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of the J&K economic performance and development strides in the last years when Jammu and Kashmir was under the President’s rule, administered by the Lieutenant Governor. This is intended to offer valuable insights to policymakers, stakeholders, and the general public, highlighting the significant achievements and ongoing efforts that are shaping the economic landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

During these years, the political parties, including the ruling National Conference, its ally Congress, and opposition parties, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), would criticise the LG administration for all its decisions and achievements or infrastructure building, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would support and defend the LG and his administration.

However, the ruling party, the National Conference, and its ally, the Congress, are now endorsing the achievements and work of the LG administration, as was indicated in the tabling of the report by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Showkat Mir, provincial president of NC, said the economic survey report has shown an increase in inflation, an increase in employment, and per capita income has gone down during the LG administration. “We cannot say that we will endorse the report. We will study and examine it minutely and then can give a reaction to it,” Mir told ETV Bharat when he was asked if the ruling party endorses the survey report as it was tabled by the CM.

Congress leader and legislator Nizam-U-Din Bhat said that the Economic Survey report can always be subject to correction. “It is a general statistic where one is free to disagree. It is not a commitment by the government but an official document about different parameters of growth and development. There are grey areas in the budget that are in contradiction with the EC report. Like the estimate of deficit and growth rate in GDP figures about employment, they need review,” Bhat told ETV Bharat.

BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul said that the survey reveals the facts about the increase in development and progress in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, but it exposes the contradiction of the National Conference that they will oppose it when in opposition and endorse it when in power.