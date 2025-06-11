ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Without Advocate General For Seven Months, High Court Warns Of ‘Dead Letter Of Law’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has been facing legal uncertainty for the last seven months as the position of Advocate General (AG) remains unfilled. The delay in the appointment has triggered sharp reactions from judges, lawyers, and civil society.

The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has repeatedly flagged the issue, most recently while hearing a writ petition challenging the government's intervention in the administration of the Shri Nav Durga Jhaleri Mata shrine.

A single bench of Justice Rahul Bharti noted the suspension of critical legal provisions due to the absence of the AG, specifically Section 92 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), 1908. “The office of Advocate General is in vacancy in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for long, leaving a live provision a dead letter of law,” it observed.

Justice Bharti underscored that the court must intervene in matters involving the affairs of a deity who is considered a “perpetual minor” under law in the absence of institutional legal representation from the state's top law officer.

Earlier, the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, also stepped into the debate. On April 28, it addressed letters to both Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, urging the immediate appointment of a new AG. The delay, the Bar said, has paralysed critical legal and welfare mechanisms.

President of the Association, K Nirmal Kotwal, pointed out that the advocate general is an ex officio member of the Advocates' Welfare Fund Committee. “Disbursement of benefits to struggling advocates has stalled with the position lying vacant, causing undue hardship to many advocates and their families,” he said.

“We are facing serious procedural deadlocks in matters concerning the welfare of our members. This is not just an administrative gap — it is a human one,” Kotwal said in his communication.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. And without an Advocate General, delay is all we are left with,” he further said.

Legal observers warn that the prolonged vacancy, beyond being symbolic of administrative inertia, undermines constitutional checks and balances in the Union territory.