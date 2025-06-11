Jammu Kashmir Without Advocate General For Seven Months, High Court Warns Of ‘Dead Letter Of Law’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has been facing legal uncertainty for the last seven months as the position of Advocate General (AG) remains unfilled. The delay in the appointment has triggered sharp reactions from judges, lawyers, and civil society.
The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has repeatedly flagged the issue, most recently while hearing a writ petition challenging the government's intervention in the administration of the Shri Nav Durga Jhaleri Mata shrine.
A single bench of Justice Rahul Bharti noted the suspension of critical legal provisions due to the absence of the AG, specifically Section 92 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), 1908. “The office of Advocate General is in vacancy in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for long, leaving a live provision a dead letter of law,” it observed.
Justice Bharti underscored that the court must intervene in matters involving the affairs of a deity who is considered a “perpetual minor” under law in the absence of institutional legal representation from the state's top law officer.
Earlier, the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, also stepped into the debate. On April 28, it addressed letters to both Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, urging the immediate appointment of a new AG. The delay, the Bar said, has paralysed critical legal and welfare mechanisms.
President of the Association, K Nirmal Kotwal, pointed out that the advocate general is an ex officio member of the Advocates' Welfare Fund Committee. “Disbursement of benefits to struggling advocates has stalled with the position lying vacant, causing undue hardship to many advocates and their families,” he said.
“We are facing serious procedural deadlocks in matters concerning the welfare of our members. This is not just an administrative gap — it is a human one,” Kotwal said in his communication.
“Justice delayed is justice denied. And without an Advocate General, delay is all we are left with,” he further said.
Legal observers warn that the prolonged vacancy, beyond being symbolic of administrative inertia, undermines constitutional checks and balances in the Union territory.
“The Advocate General plays a crucial role in defending government action, advising departments, and representing the administration in constitutional matters,” said a senior advocate, wishing to remain anonymous. “The post of Advocate General lying vacant for months is delaying crucial litigations.”
According to multiple sources familiar with the ongoing appointment process, consultations are underway to finalise a candidate acceptable to both LG Sinha and CM Omar. Since the reorganisation of J&K into a Union Territory in 2019, the appointment of the advocate general falls under the purview of the LG's office.
The delay also reflects deeper political and institutional tensions. Following the reorganisation, governance in the region has been caught between the priorities of the Centre-appointed LG and political parties like the National Conference, which has returned to power with Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister.
As reported in a recent ETV Bharat report titled ‘Spring Of Discontent In Jammu Kashmir Over Governance Powers’, the region continues to struggle with overlapping administrative controls and a lack of clarity over governance roles. The dispute over the Advocate General's appointment has emerged as a flashpoint in this broader tussle for authority.
While some insiders suggest that names with expertise in constitutional and public law are being considered, there is a strong undercurrent of political caution.
“The administration wants someone neutral and technically competent, not politically vocal,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity. “But in a place like J&K, neutrality is often in the eye of the beholder.”
Former Advocate General DC Raina, who resigned in October 2024 after more than a decade of service, had been widely respected for navigating the legal complexities of the region, from constitutional litigation to issues stemming from the abrogation of Article 370. His departure has created a void that many believe should have been filled within weeks, not months.
Yet more than seven months later, the High Court remains without a primary legal representative from the government, stalling proceedings in sensitive and high-stakes cases. Officials maintain that a decision is imminent and that consensus is within reach. “We are working to identify the most suitable candidate,” said a senior bureaucrat.
