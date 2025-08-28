J&K: Vaishno Devi Death Toll Mounts To 35, Jammu Breaks Rain Records, Highway Shut After Fresh Landslides

Jammu: Rescue teams have recovered 35 bodies from the debris till Thursday morning after a massive landslide struck near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Rains triggered flash floods in several areas of Jammu, killing at least 39 people, including those who lost their lives in the Katra landslide. Officials at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said that 35 bodies have been recovered so far from the debris near Ardhkuwari.

So far, 22 of these bodies have been identified. Most of them hailed from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The families of many of them have reached Katra, and the bodies, after completion of the legal formalities, are being handed over to their relatives, officials said.

Devotees near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra district. (PTI)

Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after the tragedy, but was restored through the old route on Wednesday evening. “Army, Police and SDRF men were still engaged in a rescue operation. The entire work is being carried out manually as it is not possible to use JCBs there,” officials said.

Apart from the fatalities, 20 more people were injured in this landslide triggered by incessant heavy rain and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. The landslide struck near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Ardhkuwari, about halfway along the 11-km trek from Katra to the shrine, at around 3 pm on Tuesday (August 26). Elsewhere, four, including a BSF trooper, were killed by floods, taking the overall death toll in J&K to 39.

Devotees near near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra district. (PTI)

Jammu Sees Record 296 mm rains in 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the 24-hour rainfall recorded in Jammu was 296 mm, breaking a 52-year-old record of 272.6 mm set on August 9, 1973. The IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, likely over Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Amid incessant rains, the Tawi River, popularly known as Surya Putri, raged, striking fear in Jammu residents. Swollen by record-breaking rain, the river inundated hundreds of homes and hectares of farmland, washed away structures and livestock, and displaced over 6,000 people, all within a day.

People stand near damaged houses along the banks of the Tawi river a day after it was flowing in spate due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (PTI)

By Tuesday dawn, the calm river had turned into a raging torrent, submerging low-lying localities, particularly riverbank colonies of Peerkho, Gujjar Nagar, Gurkha Nagar and others. Streets became waterways, prompting large-scale rescue operations amid panic across the 'city of temples.'

"We have never seen Tawi in such a furious and devastating mood. A calm river was roaring like a lion, and people feared it would breach its banks and bury the city," Shivanand, a priest at a Shiv temple near the river, told PTI.

People stand on a damaged structure on the banks of the Tawi river a day after it was flowing in spate due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (PTI)

Peerkho, among the worst-hit areas, was left strewn with half-buried vehicles, debris, boulders and uprooted trees. More than 300 people, including children clinging to their mothers and the elderly too frail to walk, were pulled out in desperate rescue operations. But fear still lingered.

Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Peerkho, recalled his escape in trembling words. "I came back from the jaws of death," he said, clutching his crying children. "Our house was swallowed up to the roof. My family of four clung to the terrace, praying to Mata Kali at Bahu Fort. When the water touched our feet, we thought the river would take us with it. The police came in time. That was Mata's hand."

Indian Air Force's relief operation. (PTI)

Fear writ large on the faces of residents living along the river, even as the Tawi's waters receded rapidly. Not far away, 65-year-old Anwar watched his life's earnings wash away in Gujjar Nagar.

"I have lived by Tawi all my life, but never seen her so angry," he said. "A wall of water smashed into our drawing room. We barely escaped, seven of us, running to the bridge and watching our home crumble. If it had been night, so many of us would not be alive."

Officials said 5,000–6,000 people were evacuated from 17 locations by the army, NDRF, SDRF, police and locals. For the first time, NDRF used boats in Jammu city to rescue the stranded. "I have never seen Jammu underwater like this in my life," said Karam Chand, a senior citizen from Gajansoo.

Officials estimate that 2,000–3,000 houses and several commercial establishments have been submerged in dozens of localities, while livestock losses are also extensive. The IMD said a similar rainfall in Jammu was nearly a century ago, when 228.6 mm of rain pounded the region over 24 hours on August 5, 1926.

A man sifts through damaged articles at his shop after the area was flooded due to heavy rainfall, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Aug 28, 2025. (PTI)

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Shut Due To Landslides

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the third consecutive day on Thursday due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in the Udhampur-Ramban belt, officials said. Due to the closure of the highway, over 500 to 600 vehicles are stranded at various places en route.

The 270-km-long stretch, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by multiple landslides at several places between Jakheni and Chenani in Udhampur, they said.

"Highway is closed for vehicular movement from Jakheni in Udhampur towards Srinagar due to damage at several places between Jakheni and Chenani. No vehicular movement shall be allowed from Nagrota in Jammu towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal, Srinagar," a traffic police official said. He said commuters belonging to Katra and Udhampur towns are requested to keep their photo ID cards to prove their identity so that their movement can be facilitated smoothly.

The men and machines of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are working to clear the highway of blockades, which occurred on Tuesday following heavy rains and flash floods, they said. According to the traffic advisory, the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag highway is closed for vehicular movement.

It said subject to fair weather and good road condition, and after getting a green signal from the BRO, traffic movement shall be allowed in a regulated manner on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road. LMVs followed by HMVs shall be allowed from Sonamarg towards Kargil between 1130 hours and 1730 hours.

"No vehicle shall be allowed after the cut-off timing. Security forces convoys plying from Srinagar to Kargil and vice versa shall plan their movement in such a manner so that civil traffic is not disturbed," the advisory said.

According to the advisory, movement of LMVs shall be allowed on Mughal Road between Shopian district of Kashmir and Poonch district of Jammu region, subject to fair weather and good road condition, after getting a green signal from road maintenance agencies."LMVs and private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Mughal Road, i.e., from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa via Poonch. These vehicles shall be allowed from Behramgala in Poonch and Herpora in Shopian between 0700 hours and 1800 hours," it said.