Cold Wave Grips Kashmir; Nyoma In Ladakh Freezes At -18.3°C

Srinagar: Several areas in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures overnight with Nyoma in Ladakh freezing at -18.3 degrees Celsius.

The world-famous tourist resort Pahalgam registered the season’s coldest night at -5.3°C, while the gateway of Kashmir - Qazigund shivered at -2.7°C and Kokernag recorded -0.6°C.

In south Kashmir’s other areas, Pulwama and Shopian recorded -5°C and -5.5°C respectively, and Kulgam saw a low of -3.3°C. In central Kashmir, Budgam reported -4.1°C, while Ganderbal recorded -2.6°C. Up North, Bandipora shivered at -3.7°C and Baramulla registering -2°C. Kupwara recorded -2.5°C. Popular tourist destinations - Gulmarg and Sonamarg recorded lows of -3.6°C and -4.9°C, respectively.

In the Jammu region, temperatures remained relatively mild. Jammu recorded 8.6°C, while Banihal saw a low of 1.2°C and Batote recorded 3.5°C.

In Ladakh, freezing temperatures continued with Leh recording -9.6°C and Kargil not far behind at -9.8°C, while Nyoma was the coldest with a bone-chilling -18.3°C.

Weather Outlook

The weatherman has predicted no significant change in the weather till Dec 15. However, the local meteorological department predicted light rain/thunderstorm and gusty winds over a few places of Jammu during Dec 8-9 and light rain/snow(higher reaches) over few places of Kashmir division during the evening of 8 to 9 Dec. Weather will be generally dry between 10-14 Dec, the Met said.