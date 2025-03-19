Tribunal Stops Senior Jammu Kashmir Officer's Salary Over Non-Compliance In Harassment Case

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Jammu bench, has ordered the immediate stoppage of salary for Shubra Sharma, former Director of Animal Husbandry, Jammu, for repeatedly failing to comply with orders in a workplace harassment case filed by Anu Bala, Assistant Director of Fisheries.

The order came in response to a plea by Bala, a resident of Akhnoor, District Jammu, who challenged the findings of the CASH (Committee Against Sexual Harassment) committee, alleging that it had failed to adhere to established legal procedures and the Vishakha Guidelines on workplace harassment. Bala, in her plea, highlighted procedural lapses that undermined the integrity of the inquiry.

The tribunal bench, comprising Member (J) Rajinder Singh Dogra and Member (A) Ram Mohan Johri, expressed strong disapproval of the respondent's failure to file a reply despite multiple opportunities. The bench noted that orders dated October 18, 2024, November 20, 2024, December 18, 2024, and February 10, 2025, had granted the Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department ample time to respond, yet no reply was filed.

“Non-filing of the reply by the respondents leads to unnecessary delay in delivering justice to the litigants, and justice delayed is justice denied. The poor litigants, who have no access to the administration, knock on the doors of this court in the hope that they will get justice here,” the bench remarked, emphasising that “nobody is above the law.”

The tribunal stressed that non-compliance by senior officers erodes public confidence and delays justice for aggrieved litigants. "The aggrieved litigant is running from pillar to post to get justice. It is very unfortunate that due to the callous attitude of officers/officials, public faith in the judiciary is getting eroded."

In light of the respondents' continued non-compliance, the tribunal directed the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) to stop Sharma's salary, who is now posted as the Managing Director of JKRLM, with immediate effect until further orders. "Accordingly, the DDO concerned is directed to ensure that the salary of the respondent (Shubra Sharma) is stopped with immediate effect till further orders."

The bench pointed out that this harsh action was necessary to uphold the rule of law and prevent further delays. "...innocent litigants cannot be made to suffer for the lackadaisical approach of the respondents. The Tribunal further observed that nobody is above the law, so to uphold the majesty of the law, this Court was compelled to pass such an adverse order. Let the reply now be filed by the respondents by the next date of hearing," the bench said while scheduling the next hearing of the case for April 11, 2025.