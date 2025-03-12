ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir To Boost Revenue With Rs 44 Crore Centaur Hotel Auction And Lithium Mine Windfall

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated an asset monetisation strategy to enhance operational efficiency and generate higher revenues, according to an economic survey presented in the legislative assembly by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah last week.

As part of this initiative, several properties, including Centaur Hotel, Pahalgam Club, and Tattoo Ground, have been earmarked for redevelopment under the new format. “The hotel properties, like Centaur Hotel, Pahalgam Club, Tatoo Ground, etc., have been taken up for development in this format. The forward auction of Centaur Hotel, Srinagar, will fetch a yearly revenue of Rs 44 crore, which is about 60% higher than the reserve price,” the report reads.

The report also highlights that the government is working with the Ministry of Mines to auction a lithium mine block in Reasi. “The lithium mine block at Salal, Reasi, has also been taken up for a grant of a composite license through transparent auctions. The UT government is coordinating with the Ministry of Mines for an auction for this block with an area of 317 hectares. These efforts are expected to add about Rs 100 crore per year to the exchequer,” it further said.

On August 19, 2024, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) announced the selection of a consortium comprising Leela Palaces and Resorts Limited and JSW Realty and Infrastructure Private Limited as the highest bidder for the Centaur Hotel project. "The consortium submitted a winning bid of Rs 44.21 crore in an e-forward auction held on August 9, 2024. The selected bidder has been formally notified."

The tender to outsource the Centaur Lake View Hotel, located on the scenic banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, was issued by JKTDC on January 5, 2024. According to the tender document, the redevelopment will be carried out through a public-private partnership (PPP) on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) model, with an estimated project cost of Rs 212.50 crore.

JKTDC, while boosting the hotel's strategic location and scenic appeal, said, “Since its establishment in 1982, the hotel has been a prominent attraction for domestic and international tourists visiting the Kashmir region, making it a valuable asset in the hospitality sector. "