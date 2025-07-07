Jammu Kashmir SEC Headless As UT Continuously Deprived Of Grassroots Democracy

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir has been deprived of its grassroots level democracy since January 9, 2024, when the five-year term of Panchayats ended, and despite completing all the formalities these elections have been marred by yet another roadblock—absence of State Election Commissioner (SEC).

After Braj Raj Sharma’s tenure as state election commission ended almost a month back, the commission is headless and without having anybody at the helm of affairs which means elections to the Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) can’t be held.

“We have been waiting for a month now that the government will act and will appoint the SEC but so far nothing has been done. People had kept high hopes on the elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) that they will raise the issue with the Lieutenant Governor (LG) or Chief Minister but nothing has been done,” claimed Anil Sharma, President of All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

He said that after the Act was amended, the SEC had to conduct elections to the grassroots level institutions including Panchayats and ULBs. “When there is no one heading the commission, it will have a direct impact on the elections. Already much time has been lost due to various exercises conducted by the commission and now it was the time to handover the power to the elected representatives at the lowest level,” Sharma said.

After the ULBs and Panchayats completed their term of five years by end of 2023 and beginning of 2024, respectively, the powers of these bodies were handed over to the bureaucrats but it was only for six months. In the meantime, the SEC conducted Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation exercise which was also completed but now the SEC is without its head.

“It is the prerogative of the SEC as to how and when the ULB and Panchayat elections are conducted. Thus it is our appeal to the government to appoint the new SEC as soon as possible so that elections could be held,” Sharma told ETV Bharat.

He claimed that in absence of the grassroots level elected representatives, the funds are not being utilized at the proper place and issues of the public are not being addressed.