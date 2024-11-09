ETV Bharat / state

J-K Special Status Resolution With CS, To Be Presented To Centre Soon

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the second day of the J&K Assembly session in Srinagar on Nov. 5, 2024. ( ANI )

Srinagar: The process to present the recently passed resolution seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status to the central government will begin next week, a source told ETV Bharat on Saturday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat has sent the resolution to the chief secretary for 'necessary action' before being presented to the central government for consideration, the source said.

This comes as a top legal expert says the resolution, which triggered a ruckus in the inaugural session of the Assembly, does not require any assent from the Lieutenant Governor.

Introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on November 6, the resolution was passed by a voice vote on the same day in the inaugural session of the 90-member UT legislative assembly. It sought the restoration of the special status the erstwhile state enjoyed under Article 370, which was unilaterally abrogated by the BJP government in August 2019.

The resolution also urged the Government of India to initiate a dialogue with the elected representatives of Jammu and Kashmir to work out constitutional mechanisms for restoring the region’s constitutional safeguards. According to a source, the J&K government is yet to work out the modalities for presenting the resolution to the Centre and the same would be decided next week.

The inaugural five-day session of the Legislative Assembly concluded on Friday amid din spurred by the BJP legislators against the passing of the resolution.

“The process to send it (the resolution) will be decided next week,” a source told ETV Bharat. "The resolution will be presented to the central government soon."

Last month, the resolution on statehood passed in the maiden cabinet meeting of the government was presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.