ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir: Militant Killed In Ongoing Gunfight In North Kashmir's Sopore

Sopore: An unidentified militant was killed in an overnight gunfight Friday morning in the Panipora area of north Kashmir’s Sopore, officials said. The militant was killed in an operation that began late Thursday evening and is still ongoing, according to official sources.

Officials said the encounter was suspended due to darkness and resumed with the first light of day. In the continued operation, one militant was killed, though the body has yet to be recovered.

The anti-militancy operation is a joint effort by the Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group, and the Sopore police.

This marks the third anti-militancy operation in northern Kashmir in 24 hours, following the killing of two Pakistani militants in separate gunfights in the Bandipora and Lolab forests on Wednesday.