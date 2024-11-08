Jammu Kashmir: Militant Killed In Ongoing Gunfight In North Kashmir's Sopore

Sopore: An unidentified militant was killed in an overnight gunfight Friday morning in the Panipora area of north Kashmir’s Sopore, officials said. The militant was killed in an operation that began late Thursday evening and is still ongoing, according to official sources.
Officials said the encounter was suspended due to darkness and resumed with the first light of day. In the continued operation, one militant was killed, though the body has yet to be recovered.
The anti-militancy operation is a joint effort by the Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group, and the Sopore police.
This marks the third anti-militancy operation in northern Kashmir in 24 hours, following the killing of two Pakistani militants in separate gunfights in the Bandipora and Lolab forests on Wednesday.
The first week of November saw six anti-militancy operations across the Kashmir Valley, resulting in the deaths of five militants.
In October, nine civilians were killed in terror-related violence in Kashmir, including seven non-local labourers, an army soldier, and a doctor in multiple attacks.
These attacks occurred shortly after the first assembly elections in more than a decade, marking a significant political shift since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370.
