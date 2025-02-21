High-Level Security Meeting Reviews Emerging Challenges In Kashmir

Srinagar: A security huddle saw a comprehensive review of the situation to ensure an effective response to emerging security challenges in Kashmir.
The joint meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) held in the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir assessed the existing security measures in the region and the ongoing coordination between the two.
“A comprehensive review of the current security situation was conducted focusing on joint operations and strategies to improve operational coordination between the forces, ensuring a swift and effective response to emerging security challenges,” said a Police official.
Chaired by Kashmir Inspector Generals of Police V K Birdi and IG CRPF Mitesh Kumar, the meeting discussed strengthening the collaborative efforts of both forces in maintaining law and order as well as ensuring peace.
The Police statement said that emphasis was placed on refining counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations with particular attention given to intelligence sharing and logistical planning.
Both IGP Kashmir and IG CRPF reiterated their commitment to working together to uphold peace and security in the region through joint strategic planning and inter-agency cooperation, it added.
The meeting was attended by senior officials including DIG Central Kashmir, DIG CRPF South Parveen Kumar Singh, DIG CRPF North Sudhir Kumar, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, SSP Ganderbal and the Commandants of CRPF.
The meeting comes days after a series of top meetings were held in New Delhi to review the security situation in the region.