High-Level Security Meeting Reviews Emerging Challenges In Kashmir

Srinagar: A security huddle saw a comprehensive review of the situation to ensure an effective response to emerging security challenges in Kashmir.

The joint meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) held in the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir assessed the existing security measures in the region and the ongoing coordination between the two.

“A comprehensive review of the current security situation was conducted focusing on joint operations and strategies to improve operational coordination between the forces, ensuring a swift and effective response to emerging security challenges,” said a Police official.

Chaired by Kashmir Inspector Generals of Police V K Birdi and IG CRPF Mitesh Kumar, the meeting discussed strengthening the collaborative efforts of both forces in maintaining law and order as well as ensuring peace.