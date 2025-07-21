Jammu Kashmir: Search Operation Continues In Upper Reaches Of Kishtwar To Trace Fleeing Terrorists

Jammu: A day after contact with terrorists was established in Hadal Gal area of Nagseni in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces continued an intensive search operation to trace the hiding terrorists.

Officials told ETV Bharat after establishing contact with terrorists on Sunday during which an exchange of firing took place, terrorists managed to flee into the dense forest area.

"The security forces had launched a massive search operation and it is still going on but due to tough terrain, dense forest and bad weather, terrorists have managed to give a slip," said an official.

He said that a group of three to four terrorists was hiding in the area when security forces had managed to trace them but after an early exchange of firing they were able to flee.

The area is on top of a mountain across river Chenab in Nagseni area and beyond that starts the Dachan area which is covered with dense forest and steep hills.

Intelligence sources believe that this may be a different group of terrorists operating in the area whereas another group is operating in Chatroo area where a few days back security forces were able to establish a contact but they also had managed to hide deep inside the forest.