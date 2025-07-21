ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir: Search Operation Continues In Upper Reaches Of Kishtwar To Trace Fleeing Terrorists

A security official told ETV Bharat that a contact was established with the hiding terrorists in the forest area before the terrorists managed to flee.

Representational picture
Representational picture (File/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : July 21, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jammu: A day after contact with terrorists was established in Hadal Gal area of Nagseni in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces continued an intensive search operation to trace the hiding terrorists.

Officials told ETV Bharat after establishing contact with terrorists on Sunday during which an exchange of firing took place, terrorists managed to flee into the dense forest area.

"The security forces had launched a massive search operation and it is still going on but due to tough terrain, dense forest and bad weather, terrorists have managed to give a slip," said an official.

He said that a group of three to four terrorists was hiding in the area when security forces had managed to trace them but after an early exchange of firing they were able to flee.

The area is on top of a mountain across river Chenab in Nagseni area and beyond that starts the Dachan area which is covered with dense forest and steep hills.

Intelligence sources believe that this may be a different group of terrorists operating in the area whereas another group is operating in Chatroo area where a few days back security forces were able to establish a contact but they also had managed to hide deep inside the forest.

Read More:

  1. Village Defence Guard Shoots Dead Cousin's Wife In Jammu And Kashmir
  2. Police Raid Several Locations In Kashmir In UAPA Case

Jammu: A day after contact with terrorists was established in Hadal Gal area of Nagseni in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces continued an intensive search operation to trace the hiding terrorists.

Officials told ETV Bharat after establishing contact with terrorists on Sunday during which an exchange of firing took place, terrorists managed to flee into the dense forest area.

"The security forces had launched a massive search operation and it is still going on but due to tough terrain, dense forest and bad weather, terrorists have managed to give a slip," said an official.

He said that a group of three to four terrorists was hiding in the area when security forces had managed to trace them but after an early exchange of firing they were able to flee.

The area is on top of a mountain across river Chenab in Nagseni area and beyond that starts the Dachan area which is covered with dense forest and steep hills.

Intelligence sources believe that this may be a different group of terrorists operating in the area whereas another group is operating in Chatroo area where a few days back security forces were able to establish a contact but they also had managed to hide deep inside the forest.

Read More:

  1. Village Defence Guard Shoots Dead Cousin's Wife In Jammu And Kashmir
  2. Police Raid Several Locations In Kashmir In UAPA Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU KASHMIRKASHMIRKISHTWAR ENCOUNTERKISHTWAR SEARCH OPERATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.