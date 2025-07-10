Jammu Kashmir: Ruling NC Gears Up For Martyrs' Day Tribute Amid Opposition's Holiday Demand

Srinagar: With a mere three days left for July 13, historically called Martyrs’ Day in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling party, National Conference (NC), is preparing to commemorate the killing of 22 Kashmiris under the Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh during a protest on that day in 1931. This comes as the opposition parties point out the failure of the NC government in restoring the day as an official holiday.

The NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, told ETV Bharat that the party is making preparations to observe July 13 as Martyrs' Day. “We have written to DC (Deputy Commissioner) Srinagar for permission to observe the day and go to the martyr’s graveyard,” Sagar said. Sagar presided over a meeting of party leaders and functionaries on Monday to review preparations and arrangements for the commemoration of the day.

The NC had promised in its 2024 assembly election manifesto to restore July 13 as an official holiday, but after the formation of the government, the opposition is criticising it for failing to deliver on its promise.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Spokesman Mehboob Beg Alam said the party will observe July 13 as Martyrs’ Day, just like “we have been observing it.” Beg censured the ruling NC for “not being able to restore July 13 and their party founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah’s birthday as an official holiday.

Former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Mohammad Sayeed (C) lays flowers on graves during a ceremony to mark the 83rd anniversary of Martyr's Day at the Mazar-e-Shohda, or 'Martyrs' Graveyard', in Srinagar on July 13, 2015. (File/AFP)

Apni Party President Syed Altaf Bukhari demanded that the government declare July 13 as a gazetted holiday in memory of the martyrs of 1931. “This Martyrs' Day should be observed at the state level, as it used to be. The elected government had not been able to deliver even one per cent of its manifesto in eight months in power,” said the former minister.

July 13 and December 5, the birth anniversary of NC founder and former prime minister of the erstwhile state, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, became a political issue in Jammu and Kashmir after the LG, Manoj Sinha, dropped them from the list of holidays in January 2020, six months after the abrogation of Article 370.

Before its cancellation, the government and opposition parties, barring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would visit the Martyrs’ graveyard in Naqashand Sahib in Khanyar in Srinagar’s downtown for a wreath-laying ceremony. The separatists, who called it Youm-e-Shohda, would be put under house arrest. However, the official practice was discontinued after 2020.

NC chief spokesman and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said the government last year sent a proposal to the lieutenant governor for restoring July 13 as an official holiday. “But the LG is sitting on the file. We are fighting for statehood restoration, and once we get the state back, July 13 will be restored as the holiday,” Sadiq told ETV Bharat.