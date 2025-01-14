ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Road Connectivity For Doda And Kishtwar Districts To Remain Two-Lane

The corporation said that they haven't yet received any proposal to construct a new four-lane highway or upgrade the existing national highway to a four-lane.

J&K: Road Connectivity For Doda And Kishtwar Districts To Remain Two-Lane
A view of Batote-Kishtwar national highway near Pul Doda area of Doda district (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 8:15 AM IST

Jammu: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), responsible for the construction of the highways on Monday said that the new national highway line for Doda and Kishtwar districts from Marmat to Sudhmahadev will be a two-lane road with an improved width.

The 110-km-long Batote-Kishtwar national highway is the only all-weather road connectivity of these two districts with the rest of the country.

The corporation said they haven't yet received any proposal to construct a new four-lane highway or upgrade the existing two-lane national highway to a four-lane. "We are currently working on the new national highway line for Doda and Kishtwar districts from Marmat in Doda district to Sudhmahadev in Udhampur district but it will not be a four-lane highway. That will be a two-lane road with an improved width," an official of NHIDCL told ETV Bharat.

According to the official, this new highway will have two tunnels between Marmat and Sudhmahadev, one a five-kilometre-long tunnel and another two-kilometre-long tunnel and several bridges. Another tunnel is under construction between Thathri and Drabshala and the final 12-km-long tunnel is under pipeline between Singhpura in Kishtwar district and Vailoo in Anantnag district, bypassing the Sinthan pass, which remains closed due to snow accumulation in the winters.

Meanwhile, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that this road will serve as an alternate highway to Kashmir Valley.

Read More:

  1. J&K Govt To Develop Sonamarg As International Ski Destination After Z-Morh Opening
  2. PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel IN J&K Says Government Committed To 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'

Jammu: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), responsible for the construction of the highways on Monday said that the new national highway line for Doda and Kishtwar districts from Marmat to Sudhmahadev will be a two-lane road with an improved width.

The 110-km-long Batote-Kishtwar national highway is the only all-weather road connectivity of these two districts with the rest of the country.

The corporation said they haven't yet received any proposal to construct a new four-lane highway or upgrade the existing two-lane national highway to a four-lane. "We are currently working on the new national highway line for Doda and Kishtwar districts from Marmat in Doda district to Sudhmahadev in Udhampur district but it will not be a four-lane highway. That will be a two-lane road with an improved width," an official of NHIDCL told ETV Bharat.

According to the official, this new highway will have two tunnels between Marmat and Sudhmahadev, one a five-kilometre-long tunnel and another two-kilometre-long tunnel and several bridges. Another tunnel is under construction between Thathri and Drabshala and the final 12-km-long tunnel is under pipeline between Singhpura in Kishtwar district and Vailoo in Anantnag district, bypassing the Sinthan pass, which remains closed due to snow accumulation in the winters.

Meanwhile, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that this road will serve as an alternate highway to Kashmir Valley.

Read More:

  1. J&K Govt To Develop Sonamarg As International Ski Destination After Z-Morh Opening
  2. PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel IN J&K Says Government Committed To 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NHIDCLDODAKISHTWARNITIN GADKARIJAMMU KASHMIR ROADS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.