Jammu: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban solved a case of a staged accident and arrested four persons who had conspired to loot dry fruits worth Rs 40-50 lakh by deliberately rolling a truck down a gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar highway after emptying the load and dumping the same at a different location.

Giving details on Sunday, a police spokesperson said on the morning of September 14, Police Station Ramsoo through reliable sources got the information that a truck bearing registration number JK20C-3611 driven by one Mohd. Shabir of Tuli Reasi rolled down into a deep gorge (350-400 metres) at Panthyal area while on its way from Jammu to Srinagar.

4 Arrested For Staging Truck Accident To Steal Dry Fruits Worth Rs 50 Lakh In J&K (ANI)

Following the information, the police registered a case (FIR-106/2024 U/S 281 BNS) and a team headed by SDPO Banihal and SHO Ramsoo visited the scene and noticed some foul play in the accident.

SSP Ramban Kulbir Singh constituted a special team to ascertain the facts behind the staged accident. During the investigation, the police team traced the truck driver who disclosed that on September 12, on directions of the truck owner Mohd Abdullah, he loaded the consignment of dry fruits (400 boxes) from Gangyal in Jammu for Srinagar.

During the night of September 12 and 13, the consignment of dry fruits to be delivered at Srinagar was shifted to another truck near Ban Toll Plaza area by the truck owner and two more persons. The trio kept only 10-15 boxes in the truck to be delivered at Srinagar.

Accordingly, Shabir, the driver, was asked to fake the accident of the truck by rolling it down the gorge. He was also told to spread 10 to 15 remaining dry fruit boxes at the accident site so that it may appear natural. The driver did the same and managed to escape from the spot, the spokesperson said.

The police arrested four persons involved in the crime and seized the dry fruit boxes and vehicles. The dry fruit boxes were recovered from the Buddal area of Rajouri along with the truck in which they were shifted near Ban Toll Plaza.

The persons arrested by the Police include Mohd Shabir (driver), Mohd Abdullah (truck owner), Ayaz Ahmed and Ibrar Ali. Further investigation into the case is ongoing, the spokesperson said. In a video statement, SSP Ramban Kulbir Singh said the dry fruits recovered are worth Rs 40-50 lakh.