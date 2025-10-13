Jammu Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls: PDP, Independent MLAs Hold Winning Key For NC, BJP Contestants On Fourth Seat
The ruling NC has numbers on two seats while the BJP seems to be comfortably placed on the third seat.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 6:10 PM IST
Srinagar: The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections for the four seats from Jammu and Kashmir will be a “true test” for the three independents and as many three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislators as the fourth seat will witness a contest between the ruling National Conference and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates.
The ECI has issued three notifications for the four seats which have been vacant since February 2021. The voting is slated to take place on October 24 in the legislative assembly in Srinagar.
While the ruling NC has numbers for the first and second, the BJP is comfortably placed on the third seat, leaving the fourth seat an effective battleground. It is the fourth seat which will test the legislators' preference and support to either the NC or the opposition BJP.
The main opposition party BJP, with 28 MLAs, has fielded its state president Sat Pal Sharma to vie for the seat. BJP may seek support of the independents and PDP to win the fourth seat against NC’s Imran Nabi Dar, its state spokesperson and youth leader. Dar was picked up by the party at the last moment against Sharma after Congress opted out of the contest.
NC, with its own 41 MLAs, and support of six Congress, five independents- Pyare Lal Sharma from Inderwal, Satish Sharma from Chhamb, Choudhary Akram from Surankote, Muzaffar Khan from Thanamandi (Rajouri) and Dr Rameshwar Singh, gets a total tally of 53 legislators.
Dr Rameshwar Singh from Bani constituency of Kathua district told ETV Bharat that he is yet to take a decision despite being “approached” by parties. “I am an independent MLA and will decide as per my own choice,” he said.
The lone MLA of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mehraj Malik is in jail. Malik had withdrawn support to the NC government this year; his party says they have approached the court to seek permission to attend the voting for the Rajya Sabha and upcoming assembly session in Kashmir.
Shabir Ahmad Kullay, the independent legislator from Shopian, told ETV Bharat that “he will choose a less evil between the NC and BJP” and vote accordingly.
Khursheed Sheikh, the independent legislator from Langate, associated with Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), said that he will vote as per his consciousness. “The elections will expose the seriousness of the National Conference in winning the fourth seat and whether it will approach independents and other secular parties,” Khursheed told ETV Bharat, adding that AIP will sit together to evolve as consensus for a final decision.
Congress legislative party leader and MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir while expressing resentment against the NC for its "betrayal" for declining the party a safe seat, indicated that the party will support the ruling alliance in the polls. “BJP cannot open its account. How much difference we have with other secular parties, but all the sixty non-BJP MLAs will vote against the BJP candidate,” Mir said.
PDP legislator and Chief Whip Fayaz Mir said that the party will take a decision about whom to support. “We have not met yet, nor has any party approached us,” Mir told ETV Bharat.
PC president and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone did not respond to the calls. A PC leader said they will speak to the media in coming days about the Rajya Sabha elections.
Chief minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah put a tough test before the PDP’s three legislators and independents including Sajad Lone, and Sheikh Khursheed.
Omar said the “true test” of these legislators will be the Rajya Sabha elections. “Anybody who votes for the BJP or abstains from the elections is a friend of the BJP because in three out of the four elections there are candidates against the BJP,” he said.
Omar also indicated that the BJP may use money power, muscle power and power of the agencies for horse trading. However, the BJP leader and Minister for State in the Prime Minister’s office, Dr Jitender Singh, rebutted Omar’s assertions, saying that BJP will not buy votes or push MLAs for cross voting.
“BJP believes, respects and practices democracy, and along with this acts upon our conscience. I hope the MLAs will listen to the voice of their conscience and vote for the BJP candidates as the party under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured a safe future for Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
The 90-member J&K Legislative Assembly has 88 sitting members. One seat fell vacant after BJP legislator Davender Singh Rana passed away in November last year, and another after NC Vice President Omar Abdullah resigned from the Budgam seat to retain Ganderbal. Omar had won both Budgam and Ganderbal, the Abdullah’s family bastion.
The NC commands the support of 41 MLAs and claims backing of six Congress MLAs, five Independents, and CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami, totaling 53 votes. The BJP has 28 MLAs. The rest are spread among smaller parties including PDP (3), Peoples Conference (1), Aam Aadmi Party (1), and one independent MLA, Sheikh Khursheed aligned with the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) of Engineer Rashid.
Read More: