ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls: PDP, Independent MLAs Hold Winning Key For NC, BJP Contestants On Fourth Seat

Srinagar: The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections for the four seats from Jammu and Kashmir will be a “true test” for the three independents and as many three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislators as the fourth seat will witness a contest between the ruling National Conference and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates.

The ECI has issued three notifications for the four seats which have been vacant since February 2021. The voting is slated to take place on October 24 in the legislative assembly in Srinagar.

While the ruling NC has numbers for the first and second, the BJP is comfortably placed on the third seat, leaving the fourth seat an effective battleground. It is the fourth seat which will test the legislators' preference and support to either the NC or the opposition BJP.

The main opposition party BJP, with 28 MLAs, has fielded its state president Sat Pal Sharma to vie for the seat. BJP may seek support of the independents and PDP to win the fourth seat against NC’s Imran Nabi Dar, its state spokesperson and youth leader. Dar was picked up by the party at the last moment against Sharma after Congress opted out of the contest.

NC, with its own 41 MLAs, and support of six Congress, five independents- Pyare Lal Sharma from Inderwal, Satish Sharma from Chhamb, Choudhary Akram from Surankote, Muzaffar Khan from Thanamandi (Rajouri) and Dr Rameshwar Singh, gets a total tally of 53 legislators.

Dr Rameshwar Singh from Bani constituency of Kathua district told ETV Bharat that he is yet to take a decision despite being “approached” by parties. “I am an independent MLA and will decide as per my own choice,” he said.

The lone MLA of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mehraj Malik is in jail. Malik had withdrawn support to the NC government this year; his party says they have approached the court to seek permission to attend the voting for the Rajya Sabha and upcoming assembly session in Kashmir.

Shabir Ahmad Kullay, the independent legislator from Shopian, told ETV Bharat that “he will choose a less evil between the NC and BJP” and vote accordingly.

Khursheed Sheikh, the independent legislator from Langate, associated with Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), said that he will vote as per his consciousness. “The elections will expose the seriousness of the National Conference in winning the fourth seat and whether it will approach independents and other secular parties,” Khursheed told ETV Bharat, adding that AIP will sit together to evolve as consensus for a final decision.