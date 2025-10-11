Jammu Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls: NC Banks On Sajjad Kichloo To Regain Lost Ground In Chenab Valley
Kichloo, an NC loyalist whose father worked with NC founder Sheikh Abdullah, is among three candidates announced by the ruling party for upcoming RS polls.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 11, 2025 at 6:27 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: After National Conference on Friday announced the candidature of its senior leader Sajad Kichloo from Kishtwar for Rajya Sabha, the party aims at regaining the lost ground in Chenab Valley where it was a force to reckon with till 2002.
Kichloo has been a loyal NC man from Kishtwar as his father late Bashir Ahmed Kichloo had worked with NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.
Sajad has won the Assembly elections from Kishtwar seat twice in 2002 and 2008 and served as Minister of State (MoS) Home in Omar Abdullah's council of ministers during Omar's first tenure as CM from 2019 to 2014. But Kichloo lost previous two elections, first in 2014 to BJP leader Sunil Sharma and in 2024 to BJP's Shagun Parihar by a close margin.
"NC is aware of this fact that Kichloo despite all odds has managed to give tough time to BJP from Kishtwar when wind was blowing in favour of BJP in whole Jammu region. His candidature to Rajya Sabha is certainly going to help the NC to keep check and balance on BJP in Chenab valley from where Sunil Sharma of BJP is the leader of opposition in J&K Assembly and is considered one of the most power leaders of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir," said Dinesh Manhotra, a Jammu based political commentator.
Heartiest congratulations to @ChowdryRamzan sahab @KichlooSajjad Sahab & @oberoi_shammi Ji on being announced as the @JKNC_ candidates for the Rajya Sabha. Their nomination reflects the party’s deep faith in their commitment, experience and dedication to the cause of the people… pic.twitter.com/iYEZPHgd6i— Salman Sagar (@salmanalisagar) October 10, 2025
He said that Chenab valley has remained the bastion of NC in the past and Kichloo's presence in the parliament is surely going to help the party to reclaim their lost ground. "Also the party didn't have any representation from twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar in the Assembly and sending Kichloo to Rajya Sabha will give boost to party workers, not in Kishtwar but also in Doda district," Manhotra added.
On Friday NC announced candidature of its three leaders for Rajya Sabha, which included Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo and Shami Singh Oberoi. The party has left one seat for its alliance partners Congress, which is not considered a safe seat because BJP with 28 MLAs has a chance to win it.
Had the honour of meeting Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sb, Gen. Secy Ali Mohammad Sagar Sb, Advisor to HCM @nasirsogami Sb, Prov. President Showkat Sb & Chief Spokesperson/MLA @tanvirsadiq Sb at Party HQ Srinagar.— Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo (@KichlooSajjad) October 11, 2025
Grateful to the leadership & @OmarAbdullah Sb.@JKNC_ pic.twitter.com/J6uexHTIw4
Congress on the other hand wanted a safe seat and still talks are going on.
The last date of filing nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections is October 13 and elections will be held on October 24. Counting will be held on the same day. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly at present has 88 members and NC-Congress coalition partners have 52 MLAs, BJP 28, PDP 3, Sajad Lone's Peoples Conference has one, Awami Ittehad Party has one, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has one and two others are independent members.
Read More: