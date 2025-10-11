ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls: NC Banks On Sajjad Kichloo To Regain Lost Ground In Chenab Valley

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: After National Conference on Friday announced the candidature of its senior leader Sajad Kichloo from Kishtwar for Rajya Sabha, the party aims at regaining the lost ground in Chenab Valley where it was a force to reckon with till 2002.

Kichloo has been a loyal NC man from Kishtwar as his father late Bashir Ahmed Kichloo had worked with NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

Sajad has won the Assembly elections from Kishtwar seat twice in 2002 and 2008 and served as Minister of State (MoS) Home in Omar Abdullah's council of ministers during Omar's first tenure as CM from 2019 to 2014. But Kichloo lost previous two elections, first in 2014 to BJP leader Sunil Sharma and in 2024 to BJP's Shagun Parihar by a close margin.

"NC is aware of this fact that Kichloo despite all odds has managed to give tough time to BJP from Kishtwar when wind was blowing in favour of BJP in whole Jammu region. His candidature to Rajya Sabha is certainly going to help the NC to keep check and balance on BJP in Chenab valley from where Sunil Sharma of BJP is the leader of opposition in J&K Assembly and is considered one of the most power leaders of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir," said Dinesh Manhotra, a Jammu based political commentator.