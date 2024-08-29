ETV Bharat / state

Jammu and Kashmir: After Kupwara, Encounter Breaks Out In Rajouri

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 29, 2024, 7:42 AM IST

A gunfight started between security forces and terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday, hours after an encounter raged on in the Tanghdar area of north Kashmir's Kupwara.

Representational image
Representational image (ANI)

Rajouri: A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Lathi-Dardiya area in Khawas tehsil of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday morning. An official said that a search operation was launched in the area after information about suspicious movement.

He said during the Cordon and Search Operation, contact was established with the hiding terrorists. "The firefight is going on. Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area," the official said.

Giving more details, a police spokesperson said the search operation was launched by security forces in village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal in Rajouri district at 2130 hours on Wednesday night following suspected terrorist movement.

During the search operation, at around 2345 hours, a contact was established with terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire between the militants and security forces near Kheri Mohra area, the spokesperson added.

Security forces also fired a few shots of tracer rounds to illuminate the area, they said. On Monday night, a group of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) noticed two unidentified persons near a house in Meira-Nagrota village in Rajouri district and fired into the air. Following this, a search operation was initiated by security forces in the area.

The Rajouri encounter broke out shortly after a gunfight ensued between militants and security forces near the Line of Control in the Tangdhar area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a spike in militant activity in the last few months with Jammu region turning out to be the epicentre of such encounters, a development that has alarmed the security grid in the erstwhile state. Gunfights after gunfights have taken place in the Pir Panjal region leading to several casualties to armed forces.

Security forces say that militants have shifted base from Kashmir and taken shelter in the forest ranges of the Jammu region particularly in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and Kathua after a major crackdown was launched in the Kashmir valley against militants, their OGWs following the abrogation of Article 370.

Compared to the Kashmir valley, the Army has suffered many casualties in the Jammu region after militants ambushed and attacked the forces in the division.

Read More

  1. Encounter At 10,000 Feet: 2 Army Soldiers, Civilian Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists in J&K's Anantnag
  2. CRPF Inspector Martyred, Three Jawans Injured In Encounter with Terrorists at J-K's Udhampur

Rajouri: A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Lathi-Dardiya area in Khawas tehsil of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday morning. An official said that a search operation was launched in the area after information about suspicious movement.

He said during the Cordon and Search Operation, contact was established with the hiding terrorists. "The firefight is going on. Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area," the official said.

Giving more details, a police spokesperson said the search operation was launched by security forces in village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal in Rajouri district at 2130 hours on Wednesday night following suspected terrorist movement.

During the search operation, at around 2345 hours, a contact was established with terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire between the militants and security forces near Kheri Mohra area, the spokesperson added.

Security forces also fired a few shots of tracer rounds to illuminate the area, they said. On Monday night, a group of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) noticed two unidentified persons near a house in Meira-Nagrota village in Rajouri district and fired into the air. Following this, a search operation was initiated by security forces in the area.

The Rajouri encounter broke out shortly after a gunfight ensued between militants and security forces near the Line of Control in the Tangdhar area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a spike in militant activity in the last few months with Jammu region turning out to be the epicentre of such encounters, a development that has alarmed the security grid in the erstwhile state. Gunfights after gunfights have taken place in the Pir Panjal region leading to several casualties to armed forces.

Security forces say that militants have shifted base from Kashmir and taken shelter in the forest ranges of the Jammu region particularly in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and Kathua after a major crackdown was launched in the Kashmir valley against militants, their OGWs following the abrogation of Article 370.

Compared to the Kashmir valley, the Army has suffered many casualties in the Jammu region after militants ambushed and attacked the forces in the division.

Read More

  1. Encounter At 10,000 Feet: 2 Army Soldiers, Civilian Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists in J&K's Anantnag
  2. CRPF Inspector Martyred, Three Jawans Injured In Encounter with Terrorists at J-K's Udhampur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU ENCOUNTERRAJOURI GUNFIGHTKUPWARA ENCOUNTERJAMMU KASHMIR TERRORIST ATTACKRAJOURI ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.