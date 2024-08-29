ETV Bharat / state

Jammu and Kashmir: After Kupwara, Encounter Breaks Out In Rajouri

Rajouri: A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Lathi-Dardiya area in Khawas tehsil of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday morning. An official said that a search operation was launched in the area after information about suspicious movement.

He said during the Cordon and Search Operation, contact was established with the hiding terrorists. "The firefight is going on. Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area," the official said.

Giving more details, a police spokesperson said the search operation was launched by security forces in village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal in Rajouri district at 2130 hours on Wednesday night following suspected terrorist movement.

During the search operation, at around 2345 hours, a contact was established with terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire between the militants and security forces near Kheri Mohra area, the spokesperson added.

Security forces also fired a few shots of tracer rounds to illuminate the area, they said. On Monday night, a group of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) noticed two unidentified persons near a house in Meira-Nagrota village in Rajouri district and fired into the air. Following this, a search operation was initiated by security forces in the area.