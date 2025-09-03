J&K Rains: Around 40 People Trapped As Chenab Water Enters Villages In Akhnoor

Jammu: Rescue operations are underway as around 40 people are trapped in a forward village in the Garkhal area near Akhnoor in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir, amidst the increasing water levels in the Chenab river.

The union territory is once again reeling under heavy rains with rivers flowing either at or above alert levels or near danger levels. Schools and colleges across the UT have been closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

The Chenab River has crossed the evacuation level in the Akhnoor area of Jammu, where it is flowing two feet above the threshold, while the river Jhelum in Kashmir remains below the danger mark. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Akhnoor MLA Mohal Lal said that the water level in the Chenab River has already crossed the danger level and the river has breached a few areas in the Garkhal and Pargwal areas.

"Thousands of people have been affected by the rising water level, and at present, 40 people are still trapped, and efforts are in progress to rescue them. The water level is increasing in the river Chenab, and a few seasonal streams are also receiving huge flows of flood waters, which is becoming a threat to the area," he said.

"A couple of villages in the Pargwal sector are totally cut off, with road connectivity completely cut off. We have put administration on the alert, and the air force is also on the alert to respond to any kind of situation," the MLA added. The MLA informed that Pallanwala stream witnessed a Cloudburst in the upper reaches of Chowki Chowra, resulting in flash floods in the stream.

According to communication from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the river Chenab is currently flowing at 44 feet in the Akhnoor areas, which is two feet above the evacuation level of 42 feet. The current flow of the Jhelum is 18.39 feet at Sangam, 2.93 meters at Pampore, 12.61 feet at Munshibagh, and 7.63 feet at Asham.

The main road connectivity between Kashmir and Jammu, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44), has been blocked at several places, with no movement allowed on either side. Most internal roads in the hilly areas of the Jammu region have also been closed to traffic until debris and landslides are cleared.

Due to a massive landslide at Tharar near Wali Nallah between the Udhampur and Chenani stretch of NH44, traffic movement was suspended on Tuesday evening. During the heavy rainfall throughout the night, the highway was closed at several other locations as well, with no vehicles being allowed to move.

All schools and colleges across Jammu and Kashmir have been closed due to the rain fury. Government Medical College Srinagar has postponed the written examination for medical officer positions that was scheduled for today; it will now be held on September 8. The University of Kashmir has also suspended classes and postponed all examinations scheduled for today.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage continues to remain suspended following a massive landslide that killed 34 people on August 26. The Jammu division of Northern Railways has suspended train movement between Katra and Jammu due to heavy rainfall and water flowing over the tracks. A Katra-bound train from New Delhi has also been stopped at Jammu Tawi railway station.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, significant rainfall has been recorded in different areas of Jammu and Kashmir from 8:30 AM Tuesday to 5:30 AM Wednesday morning.

According to the IMD, the following rainfall amounts were recorded: Jammu 81mm, Reasi 203mm, Katra 193mm, Samba 48mm, Ramban 82mm, Bhaderwah 96.2mm, Batote 157.3mm, Doda 114mm, Kishtwar 50mm, Banihal 95mm, Rajouri 57.4mm, Pahalgam 55mm, Kokernag 68.2mm, Srinagar 32mm, and Qazigund 68mm.