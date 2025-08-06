ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Police's Intelligence Unit Busts Major Terror Funding Syndicate, Arrests Two From New Delhi

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Police Counter-Intelligence (CIK) unit has unearthed a terror funding syndicate operating from New Delhi by arresting two persons, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said that they raided a business unit, ‘Shalimar Textiles’ in New Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, aimed at dismantling a sophisticated cross-border terror funding syndicate.

The statement said that Mohammad Ayoub Bhat of Budgam, who operated the business establishment in New Delhi, was masquerading as a legitimate trader alongside Rafiq Shah of Srinagar while acting as a key financial conduit for LeT’s terror activities in the Valley.

Acting on confessions and technical leads, CIK teams, along with Delhi Police teams, searched premises in Lajpat Nagar, recovering vital documentary and electronic evidence.

“The devices and documents recovered are being forensically analyzed and are expected to blow the lid off a larger, deeply entrenched funding web,” added the official.

“The case unravels a conspiracy orchestrated by handlers and commanders of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from across the LoC in connivance with Pakistani nationals based in Gulf nations and other foreign territories,” it said.