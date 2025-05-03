Jammu Kashmir Police Searches More Houses Of 'Terror Aides' Post Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: Police carried out searches at four houses of terror associates in Kashmir to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure in Srinagar, an official said.
“The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices, etc, with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation,” the official added.
The crackdown against terrorists and their aides has been intensified following the Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed by terrorists. Since last week, over 80 residential houses of terror aides in Srinagar who are accused of providing logistical support to terrorists in connection with the investigation of several cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA were raided.
A Police spokesperson said that the searches are aimed at dismantling the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities.
The official warned that any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.
“The searches were conducted under proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J&K Police,” the police added.