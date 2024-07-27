ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Release Sketches of 3 Terrorists Involved in Doda Attacks, Announce Rs 5 Lakh Reward For Each

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

Police in Doda district of Jammu & Kashmir have released sketches of three suspected terrorists involved in the recent terror attacks. A police official said a reward of Rs 5 lakh will be provided per suspect and the identity of the informer will be kept secret. Reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie

J&K Police Release Sketches of 3 Terrorists Involved in Doda Attacks
J&K Police Release Sketches of 3 Terrorists Involved in Doda Attacks (X@dpododa)

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police have announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on terrorists involved in the recent attacks in the upper reaches of Doda, officials said on Saturday.

Doda Police have released sketches of three suspected terrorists involved in the attack and are seeking information regarding them. A police official said a reward of Rs 5 lakh will be provided per suspect and the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

"J&K Police (District Doda) appeals the general public to provide information about the presence /movement of these terrorists on the following contact No(s). Identity of informer will be kept secret. SSP DODA (954190420), SP HQRS DODA (9797649362, 9541904202) SP OPS DODA (954190420) DYSP DAR DODA (9541904205) DY. SP HQRS DODA (9541904207), SHO PS DODA (9419163516, 9541904211) SHO PS DESSA - (8082383906), IC PP BAGLA BHARAT (7051484314, 9541904249), and PCR DODA (01996233530, 7298923100, 9469365174, 9103317361)," a police official said.

Doda district, which was cleared of terrorism in 2005, has witnessed a series of attacks since June 12 when six security personnel were injured in a terror attack in Chattergala pass. A total of 27 persons, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard, and five terrorists, were killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of Jammu province since the beginning of this year.

The dead also included seven pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district on June 9.

Read More

  1. Army Foils BAT Attack Along Kupwara LoC; 1 Soldier Killed, Major Among 4 Others Injured; Pak Intruder Shot Dead
  2. Terrorist, Army Officer Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara
  3. 'Kashmir Model' To Be Used Against Terrorism In Jammu: LG Manoj Sinha
  4. Terror Surge in Jammu, Frail Peace In 'Naya Kashmir': Can Elections Halt The Cycle Of Violence?

Conclusion:

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police have announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on terrorists involved in the recent attacks in the upper reaches of Doda, officials said on Saturday.

Doda Police have released sketches of three suspected terrorists involved in the attack and are seeking information regarding them. A police official said a reward of Rs 5 lakh will be provided per suspect and the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

"J&K Police (District Doda) appeals the general public to provide information about the presence /movement of these terrorists on the following contact No(s). Identity of informer will be kept secret. SSP DODA (954190420), SP HQRS DODA (9797649362, 9541904202) SP OPS DODA (954190420) DYSP DAR DODA (9541904205) DY. SP HQRS DODA (9541904207), SHO PS DODA (9419163516, 9541904211) SHO PS DESSA - (8082383906), IC PP BAGLA BHARAT (7051484314, 9541904249), and PCR DODA (01996233530, 7298923100, 9469365174, 9103317361)," a police official said.

Doda district, which was cleared of terrorism in 2005, has witnessed a series of attacks since June 12 when six security personnel were injured in a terror attack in Chattergala pass. A total of 27 persons, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard, and five terrorists, were killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of Jammu province since the beginning of this year.

The dead also included seven pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district on June 9.

Read More

  1. Army Foils BAT Attack Along Kupwara LoC; 1 Soldier Killed, Major Among 4 Others Injured; Pak Intruder Shot Dead
  2. Terrorist, Army Officer Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara
  3. 'Kashmir Model' To Be Used Against Terrorism In Jammu: LG Manoj Sinha
  4. Terror Surge in Jammu, Frail Peace In 'Naya Kashmir': Can Elections Halt The Cycle Of Violence?

Conclusion:

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DODA ATTACKJAMMU KASHMIR POLICESKETCHES OF 3 TERRORISTS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.