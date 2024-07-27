J&K Police Release Sketches of 3 Terrorists Involved in Doda Attacks, Announce Rs 5 Lakh Reward For Each

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police have announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on terrorists involved in the recent attacks in the upper reaches of Doda, officials said on Saturday.
Doda Police have released sketches of three suspected terrorists involved in the attack and are seeking information regarding them. A police official said a reward of Rs 5 lakh will be provided per suspect and the identity of the informer will be kept secret.
"J&K Police (District Doda) appeals the general public to provide information about the presence /movement of these terrorists on the following contact No(s). Identity of informer will be kept secret. SSP DODA (954190420), SP HQRS DODA (9797649362, 9541904202) SP OPS DODA (954190420) DYSP DAR DODA (9541904205) DY. SP HQRS DODA (9541904207), SHO PS DODA (9419163516, 9541904211) SHO PS DESSA - (8082383906), IC PP BAGLA BHARAT (7051484314, 9541904249), and PCR DODA (01996233530, 7298923100, 9469365174, 9103317361)," a police official said.
J&K Police Distt Doda Release Sketches Of (03) Terrorists who are Moving In Doda and Involved in recent Terror Incident at Urar Bagi area Of Dessa Doda. J&K Police Announces cash Reward Rs 5 Lac for providing Information for each Terrorists.@JmuKmrPolice @ZPHQJammu @adgp_igp pic.twitter.com/Rr5RVqSlDS— DISTRICT POLICE DODA (@dpododa) July 27, 2024
Doda district, which was cleared of terrorism in 2005, has witnessed a series of attacks since June 12 when six security personnel were injured in a terror attack in Chattergala pass. A total of 27 persons, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard, and five terrorists, were killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of Jammu province since the beginning of this year.
The dead also included seven pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district on June 9.
