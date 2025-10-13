ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Police Raid Houses Linked To Banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Hurriyat In Srinagar

A police spokesperson said the searches were carried out at the residences of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, also known as Goga Shahib or Mushtaq ul Islam, son of Gh. Qadir Bhat of Kashi Mohalla, Batamaloo; Late Ashraf Sehrai, son of Mohd. Shumasdin of Baghat; Mehrajuddin Kalwal, also known as Raj Kalwal, son of Mohammad Amin Kalwal of Rainawari Kalwal Mohalla, At present Hamza Colony, Kenihama, who is currently in NIA custody; and Zameer Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh of Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday that they conducted coordinated searches at multiple locations linked to individuals allegedly associated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and Hurriyat Conference.

The spokesperson said the searches were conducted strictly in accordance with legal procedures and that various materials, including literature and photographs allegedly linked to banned separatist outfits, were seized during the operations.

“These actions are part of a broader campaign aimed at dismantling the terror and separatist ecosystem in the Valley by targeting its support structures and networks,” the police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Srinagar Police remain committed to maintaining peace and public order and that action will continue against individuals and groups found involved in unlawful or anti-national activities.

Pertinently, Sehrai passed away on May 5, 2021, at a hospital in Jammu, where he was admitted after he had developed some health complications. He was 80.