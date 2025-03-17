ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Police Officer Accused Of Misconduct With Protesting Tribal Family In Kulgam; Probe Ordered

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday announced they have taken cognisance of a Police officer’s conduct during the protest against the death of tribal youth in Kulgam.

Two brothers Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, 25, and Muhammad Showkat Bajad, 18, along with Mukhtar Awan of Chandian Pajan village went missing on February 14 when they were on their way to attend a wedding at Ashmuji village in Kulgam district, 15 kilometers from their village. The trio were working as labourers.

While the bodies of Riyaz and Showkat were retrieved from the Vaishow stream by the police and NDRF, Awam remains missing. The body of Showkat was recovered on Sunday and Riyaz's on March 14 from the Vaishow stream at Maah Ashmuji village.