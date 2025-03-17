ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Police Officer Accused Of Misconduct With Protesting Tribal Family In Kulgam; Probe Ordered

A police spokesperson said that DIG CKR has been appointed as an inquiry officer into the incident.

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday announced they have taken cognisance of a Police officer’s conduct during the protest against the death of tribal youth in Kulgam.

Two brothers Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, 25, and Muhammad Showkat Bajad, 18, along with Mukhtar Awan of Chandian Pajan village went missing on February 14 when they were on their way to attend a wedding at Ashmuji village in Kulgam district, 15 kilometers from their village. The trio were working as labourers.

While the bodies of Riyaz and Showkat were retrieved from the Vaishow stream by the police and NDRF, Awam remains missing. The body of Showkat was recovered on Sunday and Riyaz's on March 14 from the Vaishow stream at Maah Ashmuji village.

The tribal families protested on the Kulgam Highway demanding fair probe during which a Police officer was accused of ‘misconduct’ in the video.

A Police Spokesperson said the Deputy Inspector General of Police Central Kashmir has been appointed as an inquiry officer into the incident. He will be submitting the report within 10 days.

“A video has surfaced on social media regarding a police officer's conduct with the public in Kulgam. We have taken cognisance of yesterday's incident and the allegations regarding the officers conduct,” the Police added.

