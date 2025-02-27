ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police’s CIK Arrests Alleged Terrorist In Covert Operation In Delhi

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Thursday said they nabbed a terrorist in a covert operation from Delhi for his involvement in terror funding and links with terrorists across the Line of Control.

A spokesperson said that the case registered in Police Station CIK relates to providing logistic support to terrorists of proscribed terrorist organizations in Jammu and Kashmir by several ways including providing and passing on funds to them for carrying out terrorist activities.

“This money is being routed through various means from across LOC then pushed into India through their couriers which included arrested accused Parvez Ahmad Khan @ PK @ Sheikh Tajamul Islam @ Khalid S/O Bashir Ahmad Khan of Farooq Colony, Bemina, Srinagar. He was arrested in Delhi by an investigating team of CIK in collaboration with CID cell Delhi and Delhi Police,” said the official.

The operation was planned at CIK Headquarters a few days ago and the accused terrorist was on technical and physical surveillance, the official added.