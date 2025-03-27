Jammu Kashmir Police Book Members Of Banned Separatist Outfit For 'Unlawful Activities'

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked several persons for being found involved in carrying out 'unlawful activities' of a proscribed separatist outfit in the Valley.
The Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen (JKIM), led by separatist Masroor Abbas Ansari, was banned by the Centre early this month for posing a serious threat to the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.
But despite the ban, credible intelligence indicates that certain leaders and members of JKIM continue to be involved in anti-national activities, said a police official. “They have been actively instigating the public against the nation, spreading misinformation and hatred,” he added.
The police spokesperson said that the organisation’s members have been linked to militancy-related incidents, stone-pelting on security forces and inciting public unrest against the Union of India.
These subversive activities, according to the official, prompted the Home Ministry to declare the organisation unlawful.
“Taking due cognisance of these violations, Police Station Pattan has registered Case FIR No. 45/2025 under Sections 10 & 13 of UAPA and Sections 147 & 148 of BNS,” said the police official.
He said investigations are underway into the case.
The police said they remain committed to maintaining law and order and urged the public to cooperate and report any activities that threaten peace and national integrity.
