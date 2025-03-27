ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Police Book Members Of Banned Separatist Outfit For 'Unlawful Activities'

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked several persons for being found involved in carrying out 'unlawful activities' of a proscribed separatist outfit in the Valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen (JKIM), led by separatist Masroor Abbas Ansari, was banned by the Centre early this month for posing a serious threat to the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

But despite the ban, credible intelligence indicates that certain leaders and members of JKIM continue to be involved in anti-national activities, said a police official. “They have been actively instigating the public against the nation, spreading misinformation and hatred,” he added.

The police spokesperson said that the organisation’s members have been linked to militancy-related incidents, stone-pelting on security forces and inciting public unrest against the Union of India.