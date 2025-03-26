ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Police Attach Properties Worth 1.5 Crore Of Drug Peddler Under NDPS Act

Qazigund: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached the property of a drug peddler involved in multiple cases in the Nussu Badragund area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

According to a police spokesperson, the attached properties include two double-storey residential houses belonging to a drug peddler, namely Reyaz Ahmad Ganie, son of Mohd Jabbar Ganie, a resident of Nassu Badragund, Qazigund. The accused is currently lodged in Central Jail Kot Balwal Jammu under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act.

The actions were taken under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act of 1985 by Police Station Qazigund. Investigation and inquiry found that the said property was illegally acquired by the accused.

A police official said that the persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law. “Our actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of the drug menace,” he said.