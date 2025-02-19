J&K Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers In Anantnag; Recover Drugs

Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers in Anantnag and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

Acting upon information, a team from the Aishmuqam Police Station under the supervision of SDPO Pahalgam established a checkpoint at Brad village and arrested the two drug peddlers named Farooq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Paith Nambal and Zafar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khayar. The police also seized 7.2 Kg of cannabis husk and 256 grams of cannabis powder-like substance from their possession.

"The drug dealings in Anantnag District have put our community at the risk of harm and eventual criminalisation. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers are aimed at ending this menace of drug addiction. It should reassure the community members and we encourage them to come forward with any information pertaining to drug peddling in their neighbourhood, a police officer said.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the law at the Aishmuqam Police Station and an investigation is underway.