Jammu Kashmir People Need Not Beg Centre For Statehood: Congress General Secretary GA Mir

Anantnag: Congress General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday said that statehood was the “constitutional identity” for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and they do not need to beg for it before the central government.

Terming the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, an undemocratic, unconstitutional, and unilateral decision, Mir said the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was completely ignored, so they "do not need to beg from the centre."

“The centre had repeatedly promised in Parliament that after the reorganisation and immediately after the assembly elections, statehood would be restored. But the government has not taken any practical steps yet despite more than ten months having passed since these promises were made,” he said, addressing the media here in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The country is watching, and so are the people of Jammu and Kashmir. If any government does not keep its promises, the people will hold it accountable,” Mir said, adding that restoring statehood was not conditional on any election.

“Some people try to give the impression that if statehood is restored, new elections will have to be held. I ask, in which law is this written? If there is any such legal obstacle, it can be removed in the interest of the people,” he said.

The Congress leader added that if Chief Minister Omar Abdullah says that he will leave the post on the restoration of statehood, then it may be his personal opinion. “The public desire should be given priority. Restoration of statehood is linked to public sentiments,” Mir said.

Talking about Martyrs' Day (July 13), he said that it was the responsibility to remember the sacrifices of the late martyrs.

“The historical importance of this day was beautifully described by Omar Abdullah in the Assembly, and we should celebrate this day with the same spirit,” he said.