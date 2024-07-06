J&K: Over 300 Fire Incidents Reported in Srinagar This Year, 115 Structures Damaged

Srinagar: The Fire and Emergency Department of Jammu and Kashmir has responded to more than 300 distress calls from Srinagar this year, with 76 residential houses and 12 commercial buildings among the damaged structures.

Official data from the department indicates that over 115 structures in the district have been affected by fire incidents. Of these, 76 were residential houses and 12 were commercial buildings. The fires also caused damage to five hotels, 15 electric transformers, 16 shops, and 14 other structures.

A senior officer from the Fire and Emergency Department said that the number of fire incidents has remained consistent with previous years. However, he emphasized the ongoing issue of residents storing LPG cylinders inside buildings, which exacerbates the severity of fires.

"Natural combustion takes time, but when gas cylinders stored inside buildings explode, the fire spreads rapidly," the official explained. He reiterated the department's advice for people to avoid storing gas cylinders indoors to mitigate the risk and spread of fires.

He also urged local residents to take precautionary measures to prevent fire hazards, especially in densely populated and commercial areas. The increase in fire incidents underscores the need for greater awareness and adherence to safety guidelines to protect lives and property.

While asserting that the Fire and Emergency Department remains committed to responding swiftly to emergencies and providing necessary support to affected individuals, the official said: "The drivers of the fire tenders face immense difficulty in reaching the spot of the fire due to the roadside parking of vehicles, particularly during late night hours."

"Everywhere in Srinagar, vehicle owners who lack parking space park their vehicles outside their houses or in their lanes. Because of that, sometimes our personnel are forced to stop far away from the site of the incident due to narrow lanes and haphazard parking of vehicles. Residents in some places had to douse the flames on their own as our personnel were unable to reach the spot on time," the official said.