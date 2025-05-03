Jammu Kashmir: NIA Chargesheets ISIS-Linked Trio in Sunday Market Attack In Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said that they have filed a chargesheet against three accused of the banned terrorist organisation ISIS/ISJK in connection with the 2024 grenade attack at a busy Sunday market in Srinagar that killed a woman and injured several civilians.

In a statement, an NIA spokesperson said the chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu against Sheikh Usama Yaseen, Umar Fayaz Sheikh, and Afnan Mansoor Naik under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the newly enacted Indian penal code. The accused are currently in judicial custody.

According to the NIA, the grenade attack occurred on November 3, 2024, at the crowded Sunday Market near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) in the heart of Srinagar. The explosion claimed the life of a woman and caused injuries to several bystanders, triggering panic in the area. Yaseen and Sheikh were apprehended on November 7, four days after the attack. Naik, described as a key conspirator, was arrested a day later, on November 8, for his “active role in the criminal conspiracy,” the NIA said.

The agency’s investigation revealed that the attack was part of a larger plan orchestrated by the accused to wage war against the Indian state. “The trio had planned, conspired, and executed the grenade attack with the intent to create panic and terror in the region,” the NIA spokesperson said. “The attack was part of a broader strategy to disturb public order and further the violent agenda of terrorist outfits operating with support from across the border.”

The NIA also indicated that it has found possible links to other terror groups in the wider conspiracy and said investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend additional suspects involved in the planning and execution of the attack.

The case was formally registered by the NIA on January 31, 2025, under case number RC-01/2025/NIA/JMU. The agency said it continues to pursue leads to dismantle the entire network responsible for the attack.