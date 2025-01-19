ETV Bharat / state

J&K MLA Meets Union Tourism Minister Over Rs 180 Crore Srinagar Eco Project

Srinagar: Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has assured for transformation of several water bodies of Srinagar into eco-friendly tourist villages, ruling National Conference Member of J&K Legislative Assembly Tanvir Sadiq said on Saturday.

He submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) amounting to ₹180 crores during his meeting with the Tourism Minister in New Delhi earlier in the day focused on the development of Mir Behri in Dal, Khushalsar, Gilsar and Ancharsar in Srinagar.

“I am deeply thankful to the Union Minister for assuring that this project will be taken up on priority. This project will not only uplift local communities but also enhance Jammu and Kashmir’s global reputation as a sustainable tourism destination,” said Sadiq while thanking Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the Tourism Minister, for his unwavering backing of this project.