J&K MLA Meets Union Tourism Minister Over Rs 180 Crore Srinagar Eco Project

Srinagar: Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has assured for transformation of several water bodies of Srinagar into eco-friendly tourist villages, ruling National Conference Member of J&K Legislative Assembly Tanvir Sadiq said on Saturday.
He submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) amounting to ₹180 crores during his meeting with the Tourism Minister in New Delhi earlier in the day focused on the development of Mir Behri in Dal, Khushalsar, Gilsar and Ancharsar in Srinagar.
“I am deeply thankful to the Union Minister for assuring that this project will be taken up on priority. This project will not only uplift local communities but also enhance Jammu and Kashmir’s global reputation as a sustainable tourism destination,” said Sadiq while thanking Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the Tourism Minister, for his unwavering backing of this project.
The project is aimed at preserving the unique ecological and cultural heritage of these water bodies to ensure tourism benefits are directed toward local communities, he said. According to Sadiq, the initiative aligns with the promises made in the party’s manifesto and reflects dedication to the holistic development of these areas.
“The proposal outlines sustainable initiatives designed to upgrade infrastructure, enhance basic amenities and foster community-based tourism,” he said.
Sadiq said that the project aims at bridging the gap between the natural splendour of these areas and the challenging living conditions of the approximately 30,000-35,000 residents who call these water bodies home.
Read More
Ignoring Earthquake Risks, J&K Govt Proposes Drastic Changes To Building Laws