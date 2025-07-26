ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Minister Blames 'Imbalance In Bureaucratic System' For Civilian Killing

Jammu: Amid uproar over the killing of a civilian in an alleged fake encounter by police in Jammu, a cabinet minister in the Omar Abdullah led government has blamed “imbalance in bureaucratic system”, in an apparent reference to the dual power system in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory.

The tribal youth Parvez Ahmed Bachu, a resident of Niki Tawi area of Jammu was killed on the evening of Thursday, July 24 in what police said was a “crossfire” between the cops and drug peddlers in the general area of Mandal under Police Station Satwari. But the family did not buy the police version saying Parvez was killed in cold blood.

Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah called the killing “highly unfortunate and deeply regrettable” saying the “use of force by the police has to be calibrated and cannot be indiscriminate”.

“J&K has paid a heavy price in the past because of incidents such as these. This incident should be investigated in a transparent & time bound manner. I send my condolences to the family of Mohd Parvez. May Allah grant him Jannat,” Omar said.

Minister for Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, who visited Parvez's family on Saturday to express condolence, blamed “imbalance in the bureaucratic system”.

"It is imperative to have balance in the system, government and political system. Why is there no balance in bureaucracy? Since the time of Sher-e-Kashmir till sometime ago there used to be balance in the system but at present there is no balance in the bureaucracy. Don't we have people here who can run the system? Can't our people run the system? Whenever there will be an imbalance in the system such things will happen," Rana told reporters.

"This killing has happened because of the imbalance in the system and I request LG to overhaul the system here and shift the officers who are taking undue advantage of the dual power system," the minister said.

Rana alleged that minority community in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur was being targeted unnecessarily.