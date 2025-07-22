ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir: Low River Discharge Hits Power Generation

File photo of Salal Dam on the Chenab river, in Reasi district, J& ( PTI )

Srinagar: For the last two months, the prolonged dry spell causing a 50 percent rain deficit in Jammu and Kashmir has caused a shortfall in hydropower generation.

But the fresh rains bringing respite from the heatwave and recharging rivers are expected to boost the output, officials said.

According to a senior official from the power department, the three power projects particularly in Kashmir's Sindh river were significantly affected due to reduced water levels.

"Of our total capacity of 1300 Megawatts, we could generate 1100 Megawatts due to lower water level especially in Sindh river," Managing Director J&K Power Development Corporation Limited Rahul Yadav told ETV Bharat.

The key source of energy Baglihar on Chenab river which generates 10000 MW and Lower Jhelum Hydro Project generated 100 MW were unaffected, he added.

"But the only issue was 300 MW with three projects in Sindh drawing low output due to discharge of water feeding the power projects. But now recharging rivers will improve the generation," Yadav added.

Kashmir experienced an intense summer heat in the last two months with the mercury breaching records including experiencing the third hottest July day since 1946. Earlier, June was recorded to be the hottest since 1978 with average temperature hovering over 32 degrees Celsius, taking the discharge in water bodies to record low levels.

In Ganderbal, the Sindh river which has three power projects including the oldest power projects Lower Sindh Hydroelectric Power Project commissioned in 1955, had almost dried up.