Jammu Kashmir LG's Relief Drive For Terror Victims Leaves Many Behind

Srinagar: Peerzada Mumin was a minor boy when his 34-year-old father, Abdul Rashid Peer, an employee in the Fisheries Department of Jammu and Kashmir, was killed by "unknown gunmen" in December 2001. A resident of Dard Harrie village in Kupwara district of, Mumin became eligible for a compensatory job in 2018 when he turned 18.
But eight years on, Mumin is still waiting for relief. His application, complete with all required documents, is pending in the General Administration Department (GAD) of the J&K government.
"The police in the FIR declared the killers of my father as unknown gunmen who remain untraceable. My mother did not apply for the relief and waited for her children — my three sisters and me — to become adults. Then my sister applied in 2010, but the government didn't agree, citing different reasons to my mother. I then applied in 2018 when I became an adult. Since that year, I have moved from one office to another to complete the documentary procedure," Mumin told ETV Bharat.
Mumin said the government is denying him his right under SRO-43, citing late application for the job. "But the government in 2018 issued an SRO-120 in which it gave relaxation to cases like ours. It relaxed age, educational qualification and unemployment in the victim's family. The Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, again recommended my case for compassionate appointment citing "the element of compassion still exists in the family of the deceased”.
"I have completed my post-graduation in Political Science, but it is becoming useless as the government delays my appointment," he said.
Mumin is now pinning hopes on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's compensation initiative, which began in July this year when the LG directed for reopening of cases of victims of terrorist violence for jobs and relief, and distributed appointment letters to dozens of such people in Anantnag, Baramulla and Srinagar. The LG also directed deputy commissioners and police to ensure quick redressal of all such cases within 30 days.
But Mumin said when they approached officials under the initiative, “the officials cited that it was meant for civilians only”.
“My father, too, was a civilian; why are we being sidelined and denied our rights?" he asked.
Ruling NC legislator, Mir Saifullah representing Trehgam constituency in which Mumin’s village falls, told ETV Bharat that he has taken up these cases in the GAD for resolution.
Sajad Ahmad Sood of Kurigam village in Lolab has a similar ordeal. His father, an employee in the Forest Department, was killed by 'unknown gunmen' in 1996. Sood was raised by his grandfather. He told ETV Bharat that in 2001 the police declared his father's killers unknown. He turned 18 in 2018 and applied for the job, but is yet to be appointed. "My file is also pending in the General Administration Department (GAD) as the officials say they are identifying the post," he said.
After the eruption of terrorism in 1989, thousands of people were killed in the violence. To help sustain families whose breadwinners or kin were killed, the then governor's administration notified the Jammu and Kashmir (Compassionate Appointment) Rules under SRO-43 in February 1994, deemed to have come into force in September 1991. Under these rules, compassionate appointment was given to kin of government employees and civilians killed in terror-related action, but not to those involved in terror related activities.
Officials said that hundreds of such persons have been given relief or jobs since the rules were notified. However, people like Mumin and Sood are still awaiting assistance. Jammu and Kashmir GAD commissioner M. Raju did not respond to repeated calls from ETV Bharat.
Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed Para claimed that 928 SRO-43 cases and 1,279 RBA cases for compassionate appointments were pending in the GAD. He urged chief minister Omar Abdullah to clear all pending cases immediately.
“The chief minister has the legal authority to relax rules and approve these cases in one stroke, just as the Lieutenant Governor recently exercised special powers to appoint hundreds of victims of terror,” he said.
Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to chief minister Omar Abdullah told ETV Bharat that the government will consider all such “genuine cases which are pending in the GAD”.
