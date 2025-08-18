ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir LG's Relief Drive For Terror Victims Leaves Many Behind

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacts with people during an event to hand over the appointment letters to next of kin of terror victims, in Baramulla ( IANS )

Srinagar: Peerzada Mumin was a minor boy when his 34-year-old father, Abdul Rashid Peer, an employee in the Fisheries Department of Jammu and Kashmir, was killed by "unknown gunmen" in December 2001. A resident of Dard Harrie village in Kupwara district of, Mumin became eligible for a compensatory job in 2018 when he turned 18.

But eight years on, Mumin is still waiting for relief. His application, complete with all required documents, is pending in the General Administration Department (GAD) of the J&K government.

"The police in the FIR declared the killers of my father as unknown gunmen who remain untraceable. My mother did not apply for the relief and waited for her children — my three sisters and me — to become adults. Then my sister applied in 2010, but the government didn't agree, citing different reasons to my mother. I then applied in 2018 when I became an adult. Since that year, I have moved from one office to another to complete the documentary procedure," Mumin told ETV Bharat.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chairs a high-level meeting to discuss issues concerning families of victims killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, in Srinagar (IANS)

Mumin said the government is denying him his right under SRO-43, citing late application for the job. "But the government in 2018 issued an SRO-120 in which it gave relaxation to cases like ours. It relaxed age, educational qualification and unemployment in the victim's family. The Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, again recommended my case for compassionate appointment citing "the element of compassion still exists in the family of the deceased”.

"I have completed my post-graduation in Political Science, but it is becoming useless as the government delays my appointment," he said.

Mumin is now pinning hopes on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's compensation initiative, which began in July this year when the LG directed for reopening of cases of victims of terrorist violence for jobs and relief, and distributed appointment letters to dozens of such people in Anantnag, Baramulla and Srinagar. The LG also directed deputy commissioners and police to ensure quick redressal of all such cases within 30 days.