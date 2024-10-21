‘Innocent Blood Spilled, Justice Will Be Swift’: J&K LG Manoj Sinha Condemns Ganderbal Terror Attack

Srinagar: In the wake of the recent militant attack in Gagangeer, Ganderbal, that left seven people, including a doctor, dead, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday urged the Union Territory's police force to pursue and punish the perpetrators with full force.

Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day event at the Armed Police Complex in Zewan, Srinagar, Sinha condemned the killings, calling them "unjustifiable" and asserting that no nation can tolerate the loss of innocent lives. He offered his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and called for immediate action.

Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Condemns Ganderbal Terro Attack (ETV Bharat)

"Innocent lives were taken, and this cannot be tolerated," said Sinha. "I urge the police to track down those responsible for this heinous act and punish them severely," he added.

The attack, which took place on Sunday evening, saw militants open fire at a construction site in Gagangeer, resulting in the deaths of a doctor from Budgam and six laborers. Several others were also injured during the assault.

Sinha emphasized the need for constant vigilance in the fight against terrorism, calling for a united effort from the police, army, and central forces to combat the threat of militancy in the region. He specifically warned against the ongoing threat posed by elements from neighboring countries, who he claimed continue to work to destabilize peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The threat of terrorism from our neighboring country has not yet subsided. Efforts to destabilize peace in J&K are still ongoing," Sinha said. "We must remain alert to those who are trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the region."

The Lieutenant Governor also praised the Jammu and Kashmir police for their professionalism and bravery, noting their critical role in maintaining law and order, fighting militancy, and helping the community during natural disasters. He urged the public to acknowledge the efforts of the police and extend full cooperation.

"The police in J&K are a shining example of courage, zeal, and professionalism. Whether it's maintaining law and order, combating terrorism, or assisting during times of crisis, the police are always at the forefront," he said.

Sinha reiterated his administration's long-standing policy of not harming the innocent but ensuring that the guilty are brought to justice. This directive, he said, has been in place for the last four years and is being implemented in spirit by the police and other forces.

"Our policy is clear: 'Don’t touch the innocent, but don’t leave the guilty.' This directive is being followed strictly, and I commend the police for their commitment to this principle," Sinha said.

During the event, the Lieutenant Governor paid tribute to the police, CRPF, and army personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year. He reaffirmed the administration's commitment to supporting the families of these fallen heroes and ensuring that they receive all the benefits they are entitled to under various government schemes.

"We are making sure that the families of slain policemen receive all the benefits they deserve. The J&K administration is committed to taking care of the Next of Kin (NoKs) of our brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the region and the nation,"Sinha said.

In his speech, Sinha also highlighted the successful Lok Sabha and recently concluded Assembly elections, noting that the high voter turnout reflects the public's desire to strengthen democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out that the youth of the region are increasingly focused on development, peace, and career opportunities, whether through government jobs or entrepreneurial ventures.

"The youth of J&K are chasing their dreams and moving forward with a focus on peace and development. They are seeking jobs and becoming entrepreneurs, demonstrating that they want to be part of a brighter future for the region," Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor concluded his address by stressing the importance of tackling the rising issue of drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir, warning that it is rapidly consuming the future generation. He assured the public that the police and administration are working tirelessly to combat this growing menace.

"We are committed to making J&K drug-free. Drug abuse is destroying the future of our young people, and we are doing everything we can to stop it,"Sinha said.