Jammu Kashmir LG Hails Security Forces For Avenging Pahalgam Terror Attack

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday lauded the security forces for avenging the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the killing of 26 people.

Addressing a large gathering of people at Tiranga Rally on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, he saluted the bravehearts of security forces for operation Sindoor and Mahadev after the attack.

The Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces on the night of May 6-7 dismantled terror camps inside Pakistan, triggering a four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan before US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire on May 10.

In Kashmir, security forces had launched Operation Mahadev to hunt down three terrorists last month who killed 25 tourists and a local pony operator in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow on April 22.

“I want to pay tributes to those who laid down their lives to free us from colonialism and who laid down their lives to keep the tricolour flying high in its full glory. I pay tributes to armed forces and police who avenged the Pahalgam attack. Our duty is to protect their hopes and aspirations,” he told a large gathering of people waving Tricolour.

LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah lead a Tiranga Rally in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Sinha alongside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a Tiranga rally in Kashmir on the banks of Dal Lake.

“The skies of Jammu and Kashmir are shining with the tricolor. From the banks of the Jhelum to the Chenab and from the peaks of Pir Panjal to Harmukh, the echo of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" can be heard everywhere. A new generation is rising, dedicated to the honour and glory of the tricolor. They have one resolve- to live and die for Maa Bharti,” the LG added.

A Tiranga Rally on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Sinha said that Jammu Kashmir has entered a new era of inclusive development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“With renewed self-confidence and faith, the people of J&K are writing their own destiny. The unfulfilled dreams of generations are finally being realized,” he added.