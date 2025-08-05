ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir LG Blames Article 370 For Terrorism, Credits Abrogation For 'Naya Jammu Kashmir'

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday blamed Article 370 for the surge in terrorism and emboldening the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, while crediting the abrogation of the special status for giving birth to ‘Naya Jammu Kashmir’.

Addressing a gathering of terror victim families in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of the state into two union territories, he said that the August 5 move dismantled the terror ecosystem and offered a 'Naya Jammu and Kashmir'.

“A new Jammu Kashmir, which treated all its citizens as equal and removed discrimination that was prevalent for seven decades,” he said.

Sinha handed over appointment letters to appointment letters to 158 families of civilians killed by militants over the last three decades in the Valley, taking the total appointments to these families to over 200 since last month.

The central government-led initiative has promised to provide justice and jobs to the terror victim families, with 11000 families identified across Jammu and Kashmir. In the last over a month, more than 2000 families filed applications to plead their cases with the district administration.

The J&K Administration has developed a web portal to streamline and expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered from terrorism. Helplines have also been established at the District and Divisional levels.

“Wounds that have persisted for decades are now being healed. Today's landmark event provided a sense of closure to the families who have silently suffered trauma for years.