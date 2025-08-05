Jammu Kashmir LG Blames Article 370 For Terrorism, Credits Abrogation For 'Naya Jammu Kashmir'

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday blamed Article 370 for the surge in terrorism and emboldening the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, while crediting the abrogation of the special status for giving birth to ‘Naya Jammu Kashmir’.
Addressing a gathering of terror victim families in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of the state into two union territories, he said that the August 5 move dismantled the terror ecosystem and offered a 'Naya Jammu and Kashmir'.
“A new Jammu Kashmir, which treated all its citizens as equal and removed discrimination that was prevalent for seven decades,” he said.
Sinha handed over appointment letters to appointment letters to 158 families of civilians killed by militants over the last three decades in the Valley, taking the total appointments to these families to over 200 since last month.
The central government-led initiative has promised to provide justice and jobs to the terror victim families, with 11000 families identified across Jammu and Kashmir. In the last over a month, more than 2000 families filed applications to plead their cases with the district administration.
The J&K Administration has developed a web portal to streamline and expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered from terrorism. Helplines have also been established at the District and Divisional levels.
“Wounds that have persisted for decades are now being healed. Today's landmark event provided a sense of closure to the families who have silently suffered trauma for years.
“The long wait for justice and for healing to begin is over for the terror victim families. They have come out to reveal the role of Pakistani terrorists and the terror ecosystem that was operating in J&K,” Sinha said, drawing applause from the families.
Several families spoke up before Sinha and showered praise on him for serving justice to them after years of struggle and silence.
He said that when people ask him about the new change in Jammu Kashmir, Sinha said he tells them that the “new Jammu Kashmir is one where jobs are not given to terrorists but to the real martyrs of UT”.
“The new Jammu Kashmir is one where children have pens in their hands and not stones,” Sinha said while calling upon all to rise against terrorism.
Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for drawing a red line on terrorism, he said that India has made it clear that if terror is a state policy, it will be met with a visible and forceful response.
“Peace is a prerequisite for progress. There is no place for terrorism in a civilised society. Many generations of J&K have suffered the brunt of terrorism perpetrated by the neighbouring country. Every person has to take a pledge that they will not allow this to happen again,” the LG said.
