ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Kulgam Encounter Enters Second Day; 2 Terrorists Neutralised, As Many Soldiers Killed In Action So Far

Two terrorists, including one believed to be a Pakistani national, and two soldiers were killed in the fierce encounter that started on Monday.

Security personnel patrol the area near the encounter site in Kulgam on Tuesday morning.
Security personnel patrol the area near the encounter site in Kulgam on Tuesday morning. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 9, 2025 at 10:30 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: The fierce encounter in the southern Kashmir district of Kulgam entered the second day on Tuesday as security forces were engaged in a gun battle with terrorists.

After a brief lull in the firing overnight, the gunfight resumed early Tuesday in the Gudar forest area of the district. Quoting an official, PTI reported that the operation had resumed this morning.

Two terrorists, including one believed to be a Pakistani national, and two soldiers were killed in the fierce encounter that started on Monday. An Army major was also injured in the operation.

The encounter erupted after security forces launched a search operation in the forest area based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, who opened fire on the security forces. During the operation, two soldiers, identified as Sub Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, and an Army major were injured in the gunfight, the officials said.

Gaur and Sindhu succumbed to their injuries while the officer's condition is stated to be stable. A post by the Army's Kashmir-based Chinar Corps said that it "honours the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts, Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, in line of duty for the nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us".

Earlier, based on an intelligence input from Jammu and Kashmir police, a joint search operation was launched by the Army, CRPF and police in the Guddar forest of Kulgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and were met with gunfire when they challenged the terrorists.

Initial reports indicate one of the neutralised terrorists was a local, while the second is believed to be a foreign militant with the code name 'Rehman Bhai'. Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat visited the encounter site in Guddar, where he praised the joint operation led by the Army.

Read More

  1. Jammu Kashmir: LG Orders Opening Of 'Buried' Cases For Families Of Terror Victims
  2. Jammu Kashmir's Lone AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Detained Under PSA; Kejriwal, Omar Abdullah Slam Action

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KULGAM ENCOUNTERKASHMIR GUNFIGHTINDIAN ARMYTERRORISTS KILLEDOPERATION GUDAR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

A 226-Year-Old Durga Puja Of An Erstwhile Bengali Zamindar Family Had Luminaries As Visitors

Rs 1700 Salary, Once In Months, Is All That A Teacher In Jharkhand Gets Working As Headmistress, Cook & Caretaker

Mission Government Jobs : How A Temple Library Became Cradle Of Employment Generation In A Haryana Village

Interview: Theatre Director Sohaila Kapur Believes Doubt Is The Start Of Understanding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.