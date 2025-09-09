ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Kulgam Encounter Enters Second Day; 2 Terrorists Neutralised, As Many Soldiers Killed In Action So Far

Security personnel patrol the area near the encounter site in Kulgam on Tuesday morning. ( PTI )

Srinagar: The fierce encounter in the southern Kashmir district of Kulgam entered the second day on Tuesday as security forces were engaged in a gun battle with terrorists.

After a brief lull in the firing overnight, the gunfight resumed early Tuesday in the Gudar forest area of the district. Quoting an official, PTI reported that the operation had resumed this morning.

Two terrorists, including one believed to be a Pakistani national, and two soldiers were killed in the fierce encounter that started on Monday. An Army major was also injured in the operation.

The encounter erupted after security forces launched a search operation in the forest area based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, who opened fire on the security forces. During the operation, two soldiers, identified as Sub Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, and an Army major were injured in the gunfight, the officials said.