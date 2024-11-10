ETV Bharat / state

J-K: Encounter Rages On In Kishtwar, Terrorists Responsible For Killing VDGs Trapped

Officials said a heavy exchange of fire was going on in the woods near Keshwan where three to four militants were believed to be trapped.

File - A security personnel during an anti-militancy operation in Jammu and Kashmir.
File - A security personnel during an anti-militancy operation in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jammu: An encounter between security forces and militants broke out in Gidri forests of Keshwan area in Kishtwar district on Sunday, the second gunfight of the day in Jammu and Kashmir where security forces were already engaged in a firefight in Srinagar.

Officials said a heavy exchange of fire was going on in the woods near Keshwan where three to four militants were believed to be trapped. Taking to X, Kishtwar police said, "Encounter begins in Keshwan Kishtwar between terrorists and security forces. 3/4 terrorists believed to be trapped. This is the same group which killed the two innocent villagers (Village Defence Guards)."

According to the police, the area is situated on top of a mountain opposite Kishtwar town across river Chenab and the upper ridge connects with the Kuntwara area where the two VDG members were killed. Earlier today, an early morning gunfight started between security forces and militants in Zabarwan forests near Ishbar area of Srinagar.

Jammu: An encounter between security forces and militants broke out in Gidri forests of Keshwan area in Kishtwar district on Sunday, the second gunfight of the day in Jammu and Kashmir where security forces were already engaged in a firefight in Srinagar.

Officials said a heavy exchange of fire was going on in the woods near Keshwan where three to four militants were believed to be trapped. Taking to X, Kishtwar police said, "Encounter begins in Keshwan Kishtwar between terrorists and security forces. 3/4 terrorists believed to be trapped. This is the same group which killed the two innocent villagers (Village Defence Guards)."

According to the police, the area is situated on top of a mountain opposite Kishtwar town across river Chenab and the upper ridge connects with the Kuntwara area where the two VDG members were killed. Earlier today, an early morning gunfight started between security forces and militants in Zabarwan forests near Ishbar area of Srinagar.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VDGJAMMU KASHMIRGUNFIGHT IN KISHTWARKISHTWAR ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.