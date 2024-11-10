J-K: Encounter Rages On In Kishtwar, Terrorists Responsible For Killing VDGs Trapped

Jammu: An encounter between security forces and militants broke out in Gidri forests of Keshwan area in Kishtwar district on Sunday, the second gunfight of the day in Jammu and Kashmir where security forces were already engaged in a firefight in Srinagar.

Officials said a heavy exchange of fire was going on in the woods near Keshwan where three to four militants were believed to be trapped. Taking to X, Kishtwar police said, "Encounter begins in Keshwan Kishtwar between terrorists and security forces. 3/4 terrorists believed to be trapped. This is the same group which killed the two innocent villagers (Village Defence Guards)."

According to the police, the area is situated on top of a mountain opposite Kishtwar town across river Chenab and the upper ridge connects with the Kuntwara area where the two VDG members were killed. Earlier today, an early morning gunfight started between security forces and militants in Zabarwan forests near Ishbar area of Srinagar.