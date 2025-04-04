Jammu & Kashmir Kicks Off Tourism Season With 'Almond Bloom Festival' In Srinagar

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday inaugurated the 'Almond Bloom Festival - 2025' at the historic Badamwaeri Garden in Srinagar's old city.

The presence of top officials and artistes in the festival, being jointly organised by the Tourism and Floriculture Departments, attracted a huge public gathering.

Apart from the CM, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdhury, National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Director of Tourism, and other officials graced the event. The highlight of the day was a magnificent musical performance which started at 3 PM and included well-known Kashmiri artistes Noor Mohammad, Aayan Sajad, Irfan Bilal and Zaid Sikandar.

After inaugurating the festival at Badamwaeri, CM Abdullah took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "The festival celebrates the breathtaking bloom of almond orchards. With blossoms in full glory, their fragrance fills every corner, marking the arrival of spring in Kashmir."

Situated at the foothills of ancient Hari Parbat Fort, Badamwaeri Garden spreads over an area of 300 kanal and houses hundreds of almond trees in bloom, presenting a beautiful landscape of pink and white flowers. The garden, which was restored as a recreation area by Jammu and Kashmir Bank in 2008, continues to be a top attraction for both foreign and domestic tourists.

Tourists throng the garden not just to witness the natural beauty but also to capture the colorful landscape in their cameras. Apart from the almond trees, Badamwaeri boasts a stunning dome and the popular Waaris Khan Chah well, which enhance its cultural relevance.

After last year's record-breaking tourist inflow to Kashmir, officials are now expecting another prosperous season as the Almond Bloom Festival announces the opening of the valley's tourism season. "The festival not only celebrates Kashmir's natural beauty but also serves as a platform to showcase local talent," a local visitor said.

Mughal Gardens Tourists' Favourite

As per the official data, Kashmir's gardens and parks welcomed 56 lakh visitors between April and October 2024, which included over 32 lakh local residents. The gardens and parks of the region welcomed a total of 56,06,115 people, comprising local and foreign tourists. Domestic visitors constituted 57 percent of the total arrivals, with 32,43,465 people taking in the valley's greenspaces.

The tourists' go-to place was the famous Mughal gardens, with Nishat Garden topping the list at 11,65,827 visitors, followed by 6,14,830 at Shalimar Garden and 4,82,436 at Cheshmashahi Garden. The Tulip Garden is another major attraction which drew more than 1,00,252 local tourists during its flowering season.