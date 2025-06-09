ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Jails 137% Overcrowded; Majority Undertrials

Srinagar: Prisons across Jammu and Kashmir are overcrowded, holding 5,295 inmates in 15 facilities built for just 3,860, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Prisons Department data till April 30, 2025. This means the prison population exceeds capacity by 37.2 percent.

The Union Territory's prison system includes two central jails — Kot Bhalwal in Jammu and Srinagar in Kashmir — along with multiple district jails, a holding center, and a correctional home. Kot Bhalwal is the largest facility, designed to hold 902 inmates, while Sub Jail Reasi is the smallest, with capacity for just 26 prisoners. Collectively, these prisons have about 1,438 kanals (179.75 acres) of land.

Male inmates make up the vast majority, with 5,144 men compared to 151 women. The majority of prisoners (5,204) are Indian, while 55, comprising 51 males and four women, are foreign nationals.

At 4,529, including 4,499 Indians and 30 foreigners, undertrials make up the largest portion of the jailed population awaiting trial. Just 169 inmates have been found guilty, nine of whom are foreign nationals. Furthermore, 16 foreign nationals are among the 597 inmates detained under preventive legislation including the Public Safety Act (PSA). Undertrials make up over 85% of the prison population overall.

There are 1,942 convicts between the ages of 26 and 35, which is the highest age group. Those aged 19 to 25 number 1,454, including 25 women. There are 1,181 inmates between 36 and 60 years old, one prisoner under 18, and 137 above 60.

Women account for just 2.8 percent of the prison population. Among 160 Indian convicts, only three are women. Among undertrials, 138 women (134 Indian and four foreign) are held, while 10 female detainees are in custody, all Indian nationals.