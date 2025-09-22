Jammu Kashmir: Jailed AAP MLA's Plea To CM Omar Over Flood Relief Measures Awaits Response
Locals from Doda constituency represented by jailed Mehraj Malik alleged that the authorities were yet to assess the damage caused by recent flash floods.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 22, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST
Jammu: After jailed Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Doda Mehraj Malik made an earnest appeal to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to personally look into the relief and rehabilitation work in his Doda constituency, things are yet to move even as people pin a hope on Omar Abdullah's positive response.
The Chief Minister on Monday convened a meeting in Srinagar and took stock of the post flood related relief and rehabilitation measures all over Jammu and Kashmir and directed the officers to fastrack the process of damage assessment and distribution of relief.
Chief Minister chaired a follow-up meeting today on post-flood rehabilitation and relief. He directed departments to fast-track damage assessments, expedite restoration works, and ensure the timely distribution of relief. He noted that connectivity has been largely restored with… pic.twitter.com/8xzDCEraUU— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) September 22, 2025
In a post on X, Omar Abdullah wrote, "Chaired a follow-up meeting today on post-flood rehabilitation and relief, directing departments to fast-track damage assessments, expedite restoration works, and ensure timely distribution of relief. Connectivity has been largely restored with most roads reopened, and the remaining closed roads are to be restored at the earliest."
But there was no mention of Doda constituency in particular and the CM hasn't yet responded to the appeal made by his colleague from Doda, who has been jailed under Public Safety Act (PSA) by deputy commissioner Doda.
On the other hand, people of Doda constituency are feeling neglected since Malik has been put behind bars under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and believe that it would have been different had he been outside.
"We have seen things moving in other areas falling in our neighboring Bhaderwah constituency which also faced lot of damage due to floods but in our area, just blankets and mattresses are being distributed," Ishtiyak Malik, a resident of Malikpura Bhalessa, falling under Doda constituency, told ETV Bharat.
He said that since the MLA made an appeal to CM on Saturday through his counsel, officials are yet to pay visit to the areas which have faced damage in the floods. The residents hoped that concrete steps will be taken in coming days with regard to relief measures.
MESSAGE TO HONBLE CM OF J&K.— Mehraj Malik (@MehrajMalikAAP) September 6, 2025
It is requested that the Hon’ble Chief Minister Omar may kindly issue a circular through the Finance Department, permitting the utilization of CDF under the ambit of disaster management guidelines during the prevailing disaster situation. Further,…
Locals also alleged that officials were yet to complete the damage assessment exercise following the devastating floods.
Doda was one of the most affected constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir which suffered extensive damage due to recent torrential rains, cloudbursts and flash floods. Still many internal roads are either closed or in a position where heavy motor vehicles can't move. Horticulture and Agriculture sectors faced extensive damage, school buildings and residential houses were damaged and normal life was put out of gear.
This constituency is also one of the biggest constituencies in terms of the area and reaching out to every area within a short span of time is also difficult. A hilly terrain makes it more difficult for different groups to take relief material to every place.
Though the district administration has been doing its best to address the woes of the flood affected people but haven't got much support from social and non-government organisations to reach out to the people in distress.
Yasir Hussain, a resident of Gundna area of Doda said that the social and other NGOs from outside and within Jammu and Kashmir have remained confined to Jammu city or urban areas whereas nobody has made any effort to help people living in far off areas who have lost everything including homes, cattle, orchards and agricultural land in heavy rain.
“The biggest irony was that neither CM, his ministers nor senior bureaucrats have made any visit to Doda constituency to oversee the relief operations," he claimed.
Read More: