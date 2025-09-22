ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir: Jailed AAP MLA's Plea To CM Omar Over Flood Relief Measures Awaits Response

Jammu: After jailed Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Doda Mehraj Malik made an earnest appeal to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to personally look into the relief and rehabilitation work in his Doda constituency, things are yet to move even as people pin a hope on Omar Abdullah's positive response.

The Chief Minister on Monday convened a meeting in Srinagar and took stock of the post flood related relief and rehabilitation measures all over Jammu and Kashmir and directed the officers to fastrack the process of damage assessment and distribution of relief.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah wrote, "Chaired a follow-up meeting today on post-flood rehabilitation and relief, directing departments to fast-track damage assessments, expedite restoration works, and ensure timely distribution of relief. Connectivity has been largely restored with most roads reopened, and the remaining closed roads are to be restored at the earliest."

But there was no mention of Doda constituency in particular and the CM hasn't yet responded to the appeal made by his colleague from Doda, who has been jailed under Public Safety Act (PSA) by deputy commissioner Doda.

On the other hand, people of Doda constituency are feeling neglected since Malik has been put behind bars under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and believe that it would have been different had he been outside.

"We have seen things moving in other areas falling in our neighboring Bhaderwah constituency which also faced lot of damage due to floods but in our area, just blankets and mattresses are being distributed," Ishtiyak Malik, a resident of Malikpura Bhalessa, falling under Doda constituency, told ETV Bharat.