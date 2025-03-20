Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 13 internet shutdowns in 2023, according to the "Let the Net Work 2.0" report published by the Software Freedom Law Center, India (SFLC.in). According to the report, preventive shutdowns in the Union Territory were recorded all year around with the governments providing reasons that include anti-terror operations, pre-emption against the circulation of rumors, and managing information flows.

"The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir had 13 Internet Shutdowns in 2023, all of them as a preventive measure," the report stated adding that the shutdowns totaled to 435 hours of internet downtime.

In 2023, Jammu and Kashmir shutdowns were solely preventive, enforced preemptively to reduce the possibility of threats rather than as a reaction to ongoing events. The report emphasized that these shutdowns were meant to avoid misinformation, limit the organization of protests, and prevent violence.

Jammu And Kashmir Faced 435 Hours Of Internet Suspension In 2023: SFLC Report (SFLC)

A step-by-step analysis showed internet services were down more than once, with the longest shutdowns being in November and December of 2023. For example, in November 2023, Jammu and Kashmir faced two significant shutdowns of internet, both being 96 hours each. One shutdown was initiated on November 3, 2023, in Srinagar and Baramulla districts, and a second one took place on November 5, 2023, in Anantnag and Pulwama. Both shutdowns were ordered to "curb rumors" and stop the spread of misinformation. A 72-hour shutdown was also ordered on November 8, 2023, for Kupwara and Shopian districts for the same reasons. In December 2023, there were a series of brief shutdowns in various districts. On December 22, 2023, internet services were shut down for 22 hours in Jammu and Rajouri districts, followed by another 23-hour shutdown on December 22 in Budgam and Ganderbal, impacting both mobile and broadband services. Subsequent shutdowns were imposed on December 23, 24, and 25, each lasting 24 hours in Kulgam, Poonch, and Udhampur districts.

"These preventive shutdowns, imposed across multiple districts in the region, aimed to control the spread of rumors and restrict the coordination of possible unrest."

The consequences of these shutdowns were far-reaching, affecting millions of residents. SFLC.in highlighted that prolonged internet suspensions not only disrupt communication but also hinder access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and emergency responses.

"The Fundamental Right to Equality under Article 14 is violated as shutdowns disproportionately impact low-income groups, students, and small businesses," the report said. Businesses, especially small enterprises and those reliant on digital platforms, faced significant disruptions, while students were cut off from online learning.

"Financial losses mount for small businesses, freelancers, and daily wage earners who depend on mobile banking and e-commerce, weakening economic stability," the report stated.

The education sector has been one of the hardest-hit areas due to internet suspensions. Students, especially those from marginalized backgrounds, have been cut off from online classes, e-learning resources, and exam preparation platforms. The report pointed out that "shutdowns disrupt emergency healthcare, education, and public safety. Students, especially in rural areas, are cut off from online learning".

Jammu and Kashmir was among the top five regions in India with the highest number of internet shutdowns in 2023. Manipur led with 36 shutdowns, followed by Haryana with 11. Jammu and Kashmir ranked third, while Bihar and Rajasthan reported 8 and 6 shutdowns, respectively.