Jammu Kashmir Infra Projects Stall Amid Shortage Of Top Engineers

Jammu: Several road projects and other development works have been severely hit in Jammu and Kashmir as the Public Works Department (PWD) is grappling with a shortage of top engineers.

According to officials, out of the 11 posts of chief engineers, eight posts are lying vacant, with the additional charge system making the department crawl.

“The most affected development scheme due to the shortage of engineers is the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY),” they said.

The PMGSY program is without chief engineers in both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions, while chief engineer posts in Road and Buildings, Pir Panjal, and Central Kashmir are also lying vacant, per officials. Similarly, the Engineer-in-Chief of the department is also vacant.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who is also the PWD minister, admitted a shortage of chief engineers but assured that the department was trying to fix the issue. “We are in the process of giving an additional charge of PMGSY to another chief engineer, but the department is short of engineers. We don't have engineers available to fill the posts,” he said.