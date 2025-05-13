Kashmir To See A Surge In Tourists From Coming Days, Says J&K Hotelier Club Chairman Mushtaq Chaya

By Parvez Ud Din

Sringar: Jammu and Kashmir Hotelier club Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya said that the restoration of air traffic after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan is good for the tourism industry of Kashmir. He hopes that tourists will return soon.

During an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat’s Parvez Ud Din, Chaya said that he is confident that a significant number of tourists will be seen in Kashmir again in the coming days. He said that many tour operators across the country are already receiving bookings. However, he admitted that 100 per cent of bookings have been cancelled since the Pahalgam incident.

He said that just as normal life is being restored across the country, especially in the Kashmir Valley, tourists are also coming to visit Kashmir in the coming days. Tourists are now eagerly waiting for the start of flight operations at airports after the ceasefire, and we are ready to welcome them. In such a situation, we have also decided to give concessions in hotel rent to tourists visiting Kashmir. Which will be announced in the coming days.

Regarding the meeting held by the Hoteliers Club on Monday, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya said that all stakeholders associated with the tourism industry attended the meeting and unanimously agreed that not only hoteliers and houseboat owners but also transporters will give concessions to tourists in their own way in the coming days.

However, he said that Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is going to announce this in the coming days. He said that about 3 million people are directly or indirectly associated with this industry, and three lakh are employed in this sector alone.

The tourism industry of Jammu and Kashmir has been adversely affected after the terrorist attack on tourists in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, a tourist destination in South Kashmir, on April 22. Not only have advance bookings been cancelled in many hotels and houseboats, but tourists who came to Kashmir for sightseeing have cut short their tours and returned from Kashmir.

However, after the Pahalgam attack, an immediate ceasefire was implemented between the two countries following the tensions between India and Pakistan. This ceasefire move has not only brought relief to the common people of Kashmir, but also those associated with the tourism industry are happy and expect tourism in Kashmir to get back on track.